Rogan Describes “Easy” Bout With COVID After Unconventional Treatment

Joe Rogan has revealed that he recently tested positive for COVID-19, but he is already on the mend after taking a battery of medication.

Rogan posted a video on social media where he announced that he had to reschedule the Nashville date on his comedy tour for October 24 after testing positive for COVID-19. However, Rogan was in good spirits after what he describes as a speedy recovery following aggressive treatment (h/t MMA Fighting).

“I got back from the road Saturday night feeling very weary,” Rogan explained. “I had a headache and I just felt just rundown. Just to be cautious, I separated from my family, slept in a different part of the house. Throughout the night, I got fevers and sweats and I knew what was going on. I got up in the morning, got tested and turns out I got COVID…

“So we immediately threw the kitchen sink at it,” Rogan said. “All kinds of meds. Monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, Z-pak, prednisone, everything. I also got an NAD drip and a vitamin drip and I did that three days in a row and so here we are on Wednesday and I feel great.”

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned against using ivermectin due to experts stating that the drug should only be used on humans who are suffering from the effects of parasitic worms. You can read their full warning to the public here.

Nevertheless, Rogan believes the proof is in the recovery, and that his low point after contracting the virus lasted all of one day.

“I really only had one bad day,” Rogan said. “Sunday sucked. Monday was better, Tuesday felt better than Monday and today I feel good. I actually feel pretty f*cking good.

“A wonderful heartfelt thank you to modern medicine for pulling me out of this so quickly and easily. My love to all of you, thank you.”

Joe Rogan has had some hot takes regarding COVID-19 during the pandemic, perhaps the most viral of which being when he was interpreted as suggesting that young, healthy people do not take a COVID-19 vaccine. Rogan would later clarify those comments, stating that he is not an “anti-vaxxer” but simply does not believe the young and healthy “need” to get vaccinated.

You can check out Rogan’s video announcement regarding his bout with COVID and tour-date cancellation right here.