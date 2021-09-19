On this day six years ago…

For a while now, the idea of a Ronda Rousey versus Floyd Mayweather fight of some kind has intrigued casual fans. They’re similarly sized, Rousey is amazingly dominant against other women, Mayweather is hated for his history of domestic abuse and being unrepentant about it, Mayweather is “just a boxer” while Rousey is a mixed martial artist, etc. Of course, it would never, ever happen in real life for a number of reasons, the most obvious one being that no athletic commission would ever sanction any kind of man vs. woman fight.

Game designer Richie Branson found a way to have some fun and give everyone a little taste of what they want. In the legendary Street Fighter series of video games, man vs. woman fights are common, and the legacy female fighters (especially Chun-Li) are hugely popular among the fanbase. These days, a lot of PC games have enthusiastic fans known as modders who modify all sorts of things and release add-ons that can affect just about anything from graphics to sounds to gameplay. So what Branson did was dig around in the PC version of Street Fighter IV, and play with the graphics to make something approximating Floyd Mayweather vs. Ronda Rousey.

Here’s what Branson wrote in his YouTube post (video embedded at the top of the article) showing off his work: