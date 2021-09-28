Ronda Rousey & Travis Browne Welcome First Child To The World

Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne are now proud parents.

Monday evening, Ronda Rousey shared some good news with the world. She is now a proud mother of a baby girl. You can see her revelation in the Instagram post below.

“La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne,” the introduction reads.

In the second image, you can view the newborn’s arm comfortably on her proud papa, former UFC heavyweight Travis Browne.

Ronda Rousey is the first-ever UFC women’s bantamweight champion and is a current member of the UFC Hall of Fame. Her final bout in the promotion occurred in 2016 in a first-round defeat to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207.

Since then, Rousey transitioned to the world of professional wrestling, where she also found great success, winning the WWE Raw Women’s Championship and becoming a part of the first all-female Wrestlemania main event.

Rousey would exit the WWE in 2019, citing her desire to start a family as one of her reasons. She has now officially begun that venture and will no doubt conquer this latest role after already achieving this biggest accomplishment of her life.