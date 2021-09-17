Sean O’Malley Eyes Two Big Names For His Next Fight

Sean O’Malley has revealed who he’d face next if it was up to him.

O’Malley has been making a name for himself in the UFC. Despite not being in the top 15 bantamweight rankings, the “Sugar” show has been calling for some big names. In fact, he’s got two former world champions in mind.

During an appearance of MMAFighting’s The MMA Hour, O’Malley said that Frankie Edgar and Dominick Cruz are on his radar.

“If they offered me Frankie, I would love to fight Frankie. Frankie’s a top-10 guy, and he’s a big-name guy. I wouldn’t have said no. No, I don’t want to fight him because I want to get paid more to fight. I said, ‘Yeah, I’ll fight Frankie on December 11 in Vegas. I would have loved that fight. That’s the fight I was hoping for. That’s the match I wanted. I’ll also fight Dominick Cruz December 11. That’s a fight I would take.”

O’Malley isn’t likely to get the Edgar fight this year. That’s because “The Answer” is penciled in to fight Marlon Vera at UFC 268 on Nov. 6. Sean O’Malley gave his prediction for the fight on his podcast.

“I think Chito beats Edgar. I think it’s probably going to be boring as s**t,” Claimed O’Malley. “I think Frankie, he just kinda like goes back and forth. Chito doesn’t do much. I’m gonna watch. I’m gonna watch and observe. But yeah, it’ll probably be a boring fight. I think Chito wins. I think Chito beats him.”

O’Malley suffered the first loss of his pro MMA career to “Chito” Vera back in Aug. 2020. Since that fight, O’Malley and Vera have been trading barbs. “Sugar” has said he doesn’t consider the loss to be legit.

Cruz doesn’t have a fight booked and was last seen back in March. He earned a split-decision win over Casey Kenney.