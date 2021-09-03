Sean O’Malley Predicts Frankie Edgar vs. Marlon Vera Fight

“Suga” Sean O’Malley has made his prediction for who he thinks walks away with their hand raised in the bantamweight scrap between Frankie Edgar and Marlon Vera.

Frankie Edgar is set for a Madison Square Garden return for the first time in five years when he faces Marlon Vera at UFC 268, a fight card headlined by Kamaru Usman who is once again set to defend his welterweight strap against Colby Covington.

Edgar is enduring a difficult time in the Octagon recently having gone 1-3 in his last four fights, and the MMA veteran will be hoping to get back to winning ways with a positive display against the #13-ranked Vera.

Despite the fight being widely considered as a great addition to the card, Sean O’Malley believes the 135lbers will disappoint when they meet in New York on November 6.

(via Zuffa LLC)

During an episode of his YouTube podcast, Sean O’Malley shared his opinion on how expects the fight to play out.

“I think Chito beats Edgar. I think it’s probably going to be boring as s**t,” Claimed O’Malley. “I think Frankie, he just kinda like goes back and forth. Chito doesn’t do much. I’m gonna watch. I’m gonna watch and observe. But yeah, it’ll probably be a boring fight. I think Chito wins. I think Chito beats him.”

Sean O’Malley will also be looking for his next opponent after back-to-back dominating performances, and while it is rumored that he’s in no rush to run it back with Marlon Vera, the 26-year-old would welcome a meeting with the ex-featherweight king, José Aldo.

Do you agree with Sean O’Malley and predict a boring matchup when Frankie Edgar faces off against Marlon Vera later this year?