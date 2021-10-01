Sean O’Malley Set To Meet Raulian Paiva at UFC 269



“Suga” has drawn his next opponent.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto is reporting that Sean O’ Malley (14-1) will meet Raulian Paiva (21-3) at UFC 269.

O’Malley comes into the bout riding a two-fight win streak. In his last outing, the colorful bantamweight was seen putting a clinic on a late notice replacement in Kris Mouthino. Though Mouthino showed incredible heart and durability, he offered little in the way of offense for O’Malley.

Sean O’Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) vs. Raulian Paiva (@raulianpaivamma) is in the works for UFC 269 on Dec. 11, per sources. Two bantamweight prospects. In their mid-20’s. Paiva coming off an upset win against Kyler Phillips, that surprised some people. Fun. pic.twitter.com/I7vlOi68Nn — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) September 30, 2021

After joining the promotion with two losses in a row, Paiva now finds himself on a three-fight winning streak. Paiva’s most recent victory was an upset over a rising prospect Kyler Phillips in July.

UFC 269 is set for December 11th with the venue yet to be announced. Thus far the card is sparse on announced bouts, but fans can expect to see two title fights at the top of the card.

Amanda Nunes will meet Julianna Peña in a rescheduled bantamweight title match-up. Also slated for the event is a third bout between flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo.

UFC 269 Card

Here’s your UFC 269 card thus far:

Women’s Bantamweight Champions Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña

Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Sean O’ Malley vs. Raulian Paiva

