Sean O’Malley Set To Meet Raulian Paiva at UFC 269

“Suga” has drawn his next opponent.
ESPN’s Brett Okamoto is reporting that Sean O’ Malley (14-1) will meet Raulian Paiva (21-3) at UFC 269.
O’Malley comes into the bout riding a two-fight win streak. In his last outing, the colorful bantamweight was seen putting a clinic on a late notice replacement in Kris Mouthino. Though Mouthino showed incredible heart and durability, he offered little in the way of offense for O’Malley.
After joining the promotion with two losses in a row, Paiva now finds himself on a three-fight winning streak. Paiva’s most recent victory was an upset over a rising prospect Kyler Phillips in July.
UFC 269 is set for December 11th with the venue yet to be announced. Thus far the card is sparse on announced bouts, but fans can expect to see two title fights at the top of the card.
Amanda Nunes will meet Julianna Peña in a rescheduled bantamweight title match-up. Also slated for the event is a third bout between flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo.
UFC 269 Card
Here’s your UFC 269 card thus far:
- Women’s Bantamweight Champions Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña
- Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
- Sean O’ Malley vs. Raulian Paiva
Who do you think wins this bantamweight showdown between Sean O’Malley and Raulian Paiva?