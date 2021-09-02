Sean Strickland Now Shares Desire To Kill Fighter Outside The Octagon

UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland says he’d find “great Joy” in killing controversial welterweight Dillon Danis.

Strickland, who returned in 2020 after a two-year layoff, was recently victorious in his first UFC main event. Against veteran Uriah Hall in the UFC Vegas 33 headliner, “Tarzan” looked dominant throughout, and climbed further up the 185-pound ladder with a unanimous decision win over “Prime Time.”

Having previously beaten Krzysztof Jotko, Brendan Allen, and Jack Marshman over the last year, and Nordine Taleb before his motorcycle accident in 2018, Strickland now boasts a five-fight winning streak, and sits at #8 in the middleweight rankings.

Through his pre-fight words and in-Octagon trash talk, Strickland has always been an eccentric figure. But he seems to have stepped up his bizarre antics in 2021. Having previously revealed his desire to kill a fighter inside the cage during a UFC fight, the 30-year-old has now gone one step further.

His latest disturbing revelation came in a direct message exchange with Dillon Danis. When “El Jefe” implied Strickland couldn’t “take the heat” after the UFC middleweight deleted a post, “Tarzan” came back guns blazing, suggesting if he had one free pass to kill someone, it would be used on Danis.

“I don’t know if you’re joking or not? Like, I’d kill you. Not metaphorically speaking. Clearly, I don’t want to go to prison but if me and you met up and I had one free pass, I’d take your soul. I’d show you your own blood before I turned your mind off for good. It would bring me great joy to take your life with my bare hands. Again, I’d never do it or threaten you but you understand that to me, you’re just a baby lamb put on this Earth to be eaten. You understand this right? You’re prey.

“Again, this isn’t a threat, clearly I’d never do this is [sic]. I’m just making a point that you’re like a baby lamb to me. The fact that you’re not my food is a testimony to civilization that it has been created in such a way to where you’re able to walk this Earth as a lamb pretending to be a wolf with impunity. Odd thought.” Wrote Strickland. (h/t MMA Mania)

With his previous run-in with Khabib Nurmagomedov outside of the Octagon following the Russian’s victory over Danis’ teammate Conor McGregor, it seems the 2-0 fighter has the tendency to agitate members of the UFC roster. Although, given Strickland’s bizarre quotes, he’s probably one to avoid…

After brushing aside Hall in July, Strickland will look to extend his winning streak to six, and jump one step closer to title contention on November 6. At UFC 268, which will be headlined by a blockbuster rematch between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington, “Tarzan” will meet returning former champion Luke Rockhold.

If Danis is in the crowd, perhaps Madison Square Garden will be the home of the next UFC post-fight brawl…

What do you make of the messages Sean Strickland sent to Dillon Danis?