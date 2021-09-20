Shevchenko Sends Frightening Message To Flyweights: “I’m Here Forever”

Valentina Shevchenko has insisted that she’ll be reigning atop the UFC flyweight division forever.

Currently riding on a seven-fight win streak with her last loss coming by split decision to Amanda Nunes—a fighter widely considered to be the pinnacle of women’s MMA—Valentina Shevchenko seems almost unstoppable as she continues to dominate the contenders in her 125lb weight class.

While there are a number of emerging talents in the women’s flyweight division, Valentina Shevchenko has no intention of allowing the prospects to dethrone her as she promises that she’ll remain the champion for a very long time.

Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

While speaking to Fanatics View, Valentina Shevchenko boldly claimed that nobody will be taking her title as she sees herself leading the pack for years to come.

“Being champion of 125, I welcome everyone. Yeah, you can fight here, but you’re never gonna be the champion here. Because I’m here forever, for a long time.” Shevchenko asserted.

At 33-years of age, Valentina expressed just how long she believes she can continue to dominate competitors at the highest level.

“As much as I can. As much as my body, my mental health is saying, ‘Valentina, you can do it. Go.’ And yeah, as long as I have [this] feeling, I will do it. And I [haven’t] lost not a little bit of this feeling,” Stated Shevchenko. “And every year, I’m just feeling stronger and stronger, more technical, more [sharp], and more confident.”

Valentina Shevchenko will put her flyweight title on the line when she faces #3-ranked Lauren Murphy in a five-round co-main event fight which will take place at UFC 266 this Saturday.

How long do you believe Valentina will keep hold of the UFC flyweight champion?