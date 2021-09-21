Stephen Thompson: “Conor McGregor Is A Legit Gangster”

Stephen Thompson has heaped praise on Conor McGregor following his red carpet altercation with Machine Gun Kelly.

Throughout his illustrious MMA career, Conor McGregor has never been too far away from controversy, and this month has proved no different following his recent scuffle with musician Machine Gun Kelly.

While it is unclear who or what caused the confrontation, some footage shows McGregor attempting to hit MGK, ultimately caused a handful of UFC fighters to have their say on the incident, including the arguably nicest man in the sport, Stephen Thompson.

Stephen Thompson (Image Credit: Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC)

During a recently uploaded video, Stephen Thompson claimed that some artists in the music industry tend to act tough while Conor McGregor is the real deal.

“It was Brendan Schaub who was saying something after that Conor McGregor and MGK incident over the weekend. And how these guys on the red carpet who pretty much act their entire life. They act like tough guys. They talk like they’re tough guys in their music. Like how they are just gangsters. But Conor is a legit gangster,” Claimed Thompson. “Like he could…you line everybody up three at a time on the red carpet, Conor’s finishing all those guys out there. So, you’re sitting there and talking trash to a professional MMA fighter.”

The entire podcast featuring Wonderboy can be found on his YouTube channel, where he covers multiple areas of MMA and discusses the results over the past weekend including Anthony Smith vs Ryan Spann and Phil Davis vs Yoel Romero.

Conor McGregor will be hoping to get back into the winner’s column when he eventually recovers from the leg injury he endured during his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

Do you agree with Stephen Thompson’s take on the Conor McGregor and MGK altercation?