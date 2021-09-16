Stephen Thompson Would Love To ‘Run It Back’ With Jorge Masvidal

Stephen Thompson is looking to rematch Jorge Masvidal in his next fight.

After Masvidal was knocked out by Kamaru Usman back in April for the title, he has said he wants to fight anyone that gets him closer to the title. It was then reported he plans to meet with the UFC to try and set up a fight with Leon Edwards in early 2022, however, the Englishman made it clear he wasn’t interested in the fight.

My next fight will be for the world title I don’t want to hear nothing about a guy coming off 2 fight skid and Got ko his last fight — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) September 15, 2021

“My next fight will be for the world title I don’t want to hear nothing about a guy coming off 2 fight skid and Got ko his last fight,” Edwards wrote on Twitter.

With Edwards not wanting the fight, Stephen Thompson has since thrown his name in the hat to fight Masvidal in “Gamebred’s” next fight. It’s a fight that Masvidal has talked about wanting back, and for “Wonderboy” he knows it’s a fight that makes sense.

Well if Leon won’t fight @GamebredFighter I’d love to step in and run it back. We all know Masvidal 2.0 is a different animal! #superrespectfully https://t.co/iRTImmL8x4 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) September 16, 2021

“Well if Leon won’t fight @GamebredFighter I’d love to step in and run it back. We all know Masvidal 2.0 is a different animal! #superrespectfully,” Thompson wrote.

Stephen Thompson and Jorge Masvidal fought back at UFC 217 in November of 2017 where Thompson won a clear-cut decision. It was Masvidal’s second straight loss and it was after that defeat that he stepped away from the sport for over a year and when he returned in 2019 he went on his amazing run. He had the KO over Darren Till, the flying knee KO over Ben Askren, and a TKO victory over Nate Diaz to become the BMF champ and become one of the biggest stars in the sport.

A fight between Thompson and Masvidal also does make some sense as both men are coming off losses, but they remain in the top-six of the division. It’s also a fight that could serve as a co-main event on a pay-per-view or headline a Fight Night card if the promotion decides to go that way. Regardless, Thompson is interested in running it back with Masvidal, whether or not Masvidal or the UFC will want the fight is uncertain.

Would you like to see Stephen Thompson vs. Jorge Masvidal 2?