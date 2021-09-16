Strickland Cuts Unhinged NSFW Promo On “F**kin C*nt” Luke Rockhold

Sean Strickland is at it again with another NSFW promo, with upcoming opponent Luke Rockhold as the recurrent target.

At UFC 268, Sean Strickland and Luke Rockhold will settle their accumulating differences when they throw down inside Madison Square Garden. In the meantime, they are filling the gap between the present and their upcoming Octagon time with plenty of atypical trash talk.

Before the two were officially paired together, Rockhold voiced that he wasn’t a fan of Strickland’s personality. To be precise, the male model deemed Strickland to be a “fuckin’ idiot.” Strickland fired back by threatening Rockhold if the two cross paths in a parking lot, a threat to which Rockhold scoffed at before issuing the following stern warning:

“Motherfucker, you come at me, you touch me in the parking lot, I’ll be the one in jail. I promise you that. And you’re the one people will have to question if you’re fuckin’ alive.”

Speaking to The Schmo, Strickland delivered an expletive-ridden response that loosely likens Rockhold to Patrick Bateman, a rough resemblance of a human being.

“I’m a pretty respectful guy, and I kinda gave him the benefit of the doubt, you know? He was a champion, and he’s just a fuckin’ cunt, dude. Every time this guy opens his mouth, you’re just an arrogant fuck, dude,” Strickland said of Rockhold. “He’s the kinda dude that when he’s fuckin’, he makes sure there’s a mirror just so he can watch himself fuck, dude. The guy’s a piece of shit.”

UFC 268 takes place November 6, 2021, from Madison Square Garden. Keep it locked here on MMA News to see what these two middleweights will say next. And with one of the two competitors being Sean Strickland, there’s never any telling what that will be.