The countdown to UFC 266 has officially begun.

This Saturday, UFC 266 will take place from The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. There will be three five-round bouts on the card, including two world title fights and the return of the enigmatic Nick Diaz.

In the main event, Brian Ortega will have his second career opportunity at UFC featherweight gold when he challenges #4-ranked pound-for-pound fighter, Alexander Volkanovski. Ortega truly shined in his most recent performance against The Korean Zombie, but now he must put his best foot forward once again, this time against the best of the best at 145.

The co-main event will feature Valentina Shevchenko looking to make her sixth successful flyweight title defense when she locks up with veteran Lauren Murphy. Will Murphy be able to defy the massive odds placed against her and be the one to dethrone the seemingly unstoppable Bullet?

And in the third five-round showcase, Nick Diaz will return after six years away from competition when he duels with familiar foe Robbie Lawler. Way back in 2004, Diaz defeated Lawler via KO. Does Diaz still pack the same wallop nearly two decades later? And how well prepared is Diaz ahead of his big comeback fight?

To help answer that final question, you can check out the official UFC 266 Countdown video at the bottom of this article. But first, let’s look at the fully stacked lineup on hand this Saturday night!

UFC 266 MAIN CARD (10:00 PM ET, ESPN+ PPV)

UFC Featherweight Championship Bout: Alexander Volkanovski(c) vs. Brain Ortega

UFC Flyweight Championship Bout: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Lauren Murphy

Five-Round Feature Bout: Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler

Curtis Blaydes vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Jéssica Andrade vs. Cynthia Calvillo

UFC 266 PRELIMINARY CARD (8:00 PM ET, ESPNEWS/ESPN+)

Marlon Moraes vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Dan Hooker vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Chris Daukaus

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Taila Santos

UFC 266 EARLY PRELIMINARY CARD (6:00 PM, ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass)

Jalin Turner vs. Uros Medic

Manon Fiorot vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

Karl Roberson vs. Nick Maximov

Martin Sano vs. Matthew Semelsberger

Jonathan Pearce vs. Omar Morales

Finally, here is the full UFC 266 Countdown video: