“The Natural Born Killer” Carlos Condit Retires From MMA

Carlos Condit has retired from mixed-martial-arts competition at 37 years old.

As first reported by MMA reporter Guilherme Cruz, “The Natural Born Killer” Carlos Condit has decided to end his killing spree at 32 victories, 15 knockouts, and 13 submissions. The news was confirmed by Condit’s manager Malki Kawa.

One of the most respected figures in MMA, Condit earned his respect by habitually shedding blood and invariably leaving his heart out every time he entered the Octagon. With a total of 14 years spent in the WEC/UFC, Condit has shared the cage with the best of the best and has earned victories over names like Rory MacDonald, Dan Hardy, Nick Diaz, and so many others. His last victory came over fellow legend Matt Brown in January of this year.

Despite the many ups of his illustrious career, Condit has lost six of his last eight fights. And in his most recent and final bout, he fell to Max Griffin via unanimous decision at UFC 264.

Condit will be exiting the sport as a competitor but his many memories will not be left behind by his fans or MMA lore. Condit took part in many classic battles, including Fight of the Night encounters with Robbie Lawler, Georges St-Pierre, Johny Hendricks, and Martin Kampmann among other epic fights.

Carlos Condit is a former UFC interim welterweight champion and a former WEC welterweight champion. His place in the Hall of Fame is secure and waiting readily for the Killer to arrive.

How will you remember the MMA career of Carlos Condit?