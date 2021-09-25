The Pulse of MMA: Fans React To Jones’ Latest Arrest & Brace For UFC 266

The Pulse of MMA: Fan Reactions To The Sport’s Biggest Stories

Here are some of the raw reactions from the MMA community to the sport’s hottest stories!

Earlier today, it was revealed that Jon Jones had yet another run-in with the law when he was arrested for battery domestic violence, injuring with a vehicle, and tampering with a vehicle. Below you’ll find the raw reaction from the MMA community to this unfortunate news.

DC had jon jones figured out a long time ago pic.twitter.com/8BYEiMsbEt — FreelanceGoon (@FreelanceGoon) September 24, 2021

Didn’t think I’d use these DC screenshots so soon but the Jon Jones news calls for it pic.twitter.com/2YM0upj9qy — Connoisseur of Combat (@ConOfCombat) September 24, 2021

Jon Jones getting arrested after the Hall of Fame is the most Jon Jones thing ever. — Drake Riggs (@DrakeRiggs_) September 24, 2021

the Lawyers on their way to bail out Jon Jones for the 40th time pic.twitter.com/pCRHv6I5Vh — 𝔾𝕃𝕀𝕋ℂℍ (@MMAPORT) September 24, 2021

Jon Jones when theres an opportunity to break the Law pic.twitter.com/qssUSltwix — Nice Guy Λ𝔫𝔱𝔬🦉🦭 (@ImAntoMMA) September 24, 2021

Everytime I see John Jones news pic.twitter.com/qgTxZceKto — Light Skinned Todoroki🌹 (@byondplusultra) September 24, 2021

Jon Jones after being arrested for the 5th time: pic.twitter.com/YrBsncOl50 — Alexander Garcia 🇵🇪🇺🇸 (@Xqcstanaccount1) September 24, 2021

When they inevitably make a Jon Jones 30 for 30 docuseries, they better call it Jon Jones: Repeat Offences and Title Defences. — MacMally🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) September 24, 2021

Jon Jones to his lawyers every time he gets in trouble pic.twitter.com/lWb2GtPwpJ — Nick’s Load (@_MMAMindset) September 24, 2021

Everyone: How many more times you going to fuck up Jon?



Jon: pic.twitter.com/UffdherzqL — Ryan Estabrooke (@EstaRyan12) September 24, 2021

Jones shouldnt even be allowed near cars at this point, how that dude still has a license? lmao — sad 🩸 BO(lsonaro)Y (@uuhvaimorree) September 24, 2021

why does he always do this bruh — NFTP (@NumbFromThePain) September 24, 2021

A damn shame, all the talent in the world but can’t fight his demons — Danny (@TLYDanny) September 24, 2021

What about Conor then bro? What they do in their private lifes is their own problem — denismadridista (@deniznycm) September 24, 2021

Jones after getting arrested pic.twitter.com/OoD1fHbkQH — Sept 24🎉👑🇧🇼 (@Edward_G8) September 24, 2021

UFC 266 Takes Place Live Tomorrow Night on Pay-Per-View

It all goes down tomorrow night with three five-found feature bouts on tap inside the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Here are some of the comments from UFC fans in the final hours ahead of the event.

Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler

The people’s main event — shred durst (@durst_shred) September 24, 2021

I'm so fired up for the Lawler Diaz fight tomorrow holyyyy shit — matt wilhelm (@Mattwilhelm22) September 24, 2021

*Nick Diaz comes back after six years and beats Robbie Lawler*



Dana White:#UFC266 pic.twitter.com/2L6jjB1BFF — MacMally🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) September 21, 2021

Guess how many months are between the first and second Nick Diaz-Robbie Lawler fights.



209. 🤯 — Nick Baldwin (@NickBaldwinMMA) September 20, 2021

I had a dream Nick Diaz was getting his ass beat then came back in the 2nd and knocked out Lawler — odd (@Oddjitsu) September 24, 2021

Got to agree mate. Diaz doesn't look in great shape either. He's only in this for the money. Can't see anything other than a Lawler win here. — Chris (@Chris_L333) September 24, 2021

Also can I just say, I feel like a kid again. Nick Diaz is fighting Robbie Lawler and Jones is getting arrested. Brings me back man. — Cregg (@EggNamedCregg) September 24, 2021

if nick diaz kos lawler i dont what am i gonna do i swear to god pic.twitter.com/qvOQPcbCxm — alexio fröhlich-haag (@alexiofrohlich) September 24, 2021

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Lauren Murphy

I support Lauren Murphy 100% she definitely deserves her title shot but I am fearful for her life against Valentina Shevchenko. Like legitimately. — woman of many vices (@nutshoteyepoke) September 24, 2021

I honestly believe that Murphey believes that she can beat Valentina. Look at how when Valentina walks up, not only does Murphy not take a step back, she actually moves forward to meet her. That one is gonna be good! — Bumbaclart (@BlueKingsOfKY) September 25, 2021

Lauren Murphy really said she's more athletic than Valentina Shevchenko. 🤨🤣 #UFC266 — PlastRfaceMMA (@PlastRface) September 24, 2021

I’m thinking Murphy gets finished this fight. Lauren Murphy has good Takedown defense(70%) so I’m going with a late round TKO. Valentina is going to tag Murphy a lot. She’s going to break her down. Can’t wait for tomorrow. Write up will be posted tonight. — Richard Louis Mercado Rivera (@RichHandicapper) September 24, 2021

Murphy really said she’s more athletic than Valentina?! 🥴 #UFC266 — Hugh Sherwood 🇦🇺 (@HughSherwood1) September 24, 2021

I find it odd everyone thinks Valentina will finish Murphy. She let Carmouche and Maia hang around when she was far better then both of them. Wouldnt be surprised if this is another cruise control performance. — SizzlingMMA (@bacon9292) September 24, 2021

Valentina Shevchenko is going to absolutey destroy Lauren Murphy tomorrow and I cannot WAIT — Lauren (@stablilses) September 24, 2021

If Lauren Murphy beats Valentina, it will be the equivalent of Matt Serra beating GSP. — Christian (@christian_cjm23) September 24, 2021

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega

I’m thinking Ortega takes this by sub. Man that would shake up the division — Peaceful C (@CAJanuszewski) September 25, 2021

Volkanovski is about to school Ortega — Scam Cooke (@YungKing414) September 25, 2021

Ortega going to catch that neck of his — Alfredo (@Ftwpitbull13) September 25, 2021

@alexvolkanovski looks so hungry.

Brian is going to sleep fooo shooo! — planb89 (@planB89) September 25, 2021

I think Volk will win, but if ortega pulls it off the rematch with max for the belt would be a war — Carlos (@baleadalover) September 24, 2021

@btsportufc how far is Volkanovski off being the featherweight GOAT? Beat Aldo, Mendes, Holloway twice & now potentially Ortega. The only 2 ahead of him atm are Holloway & Aldo who he’s already beat. — XtremeMMA (@XtremeMMA2) September 24, 2021

Volkanovski finding out 5 months after the fight announcement that Ortega has popped for PEDs in the past: pic.twitter.com/3lZ22bB0fa — Out Of Context MMA (@oocmma) September 24, 2021

This comment might have just made Brian favourite imo — Kubington (@KKubington) September 24, 2021

Gotta say I truly believe Ortega is gonna finish this clown — Isaiah Hudson (@Isaiah__Hudson) September 24, 2021

Volk about to absolutely demolish Ortega — Dylan lucci (@Dyl168) September 24, 2021

