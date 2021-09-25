HomeFacebook

The Pulse of MMA: Fans React To Jones’ Latest Arrest & Brace For UFC 266

By Clyde Aidoo
Jon Jones mugshot
Jon Jones' latest mugshot

The Pulse of MMA: Fan Reactions To The Sport’s Biggest Stories

Here are some of the raw reactions from the MMA community to the sport’s hottest stories!

Jon Jones Arrested For Battery Domestic Violence & Injuring W/Vehicle

Earlier today, it was revealed that Jon Jones had yet another run-in with the law when he was arrested for battery domestic violence, injuring with a vehicle, and tampering with a vehicle. Below you’ll find the raw reaction from the MMA community to this unfortunate news.

UFC 266 Takes Place Live Tomorrow Night on Pay-Per-View

It all goes down tomorrow night with three five-found feature bouts on tap inside the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Here are some of the comments from UFC fans in the final hours ahead of the event.

Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler
Valentina Shevchenko vs. Lauren Murphy
Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega

