HomeUFC

The Pulse of MMA: Fans React To Nick Diaz’s Return & UFC 266 Results

By Clyde Aidoo
UFC 266 Poster

The Pulse of MMA: Fan Reactions To The Sport’s Biggest Stories

UFC 266 Results: Volkanovski vs. Ortega Results

This past Saturday, UFC 266: Volkanovski vs. Ortega took place from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Here are some of the reactions from the MMA community to the main card results!

Jessica Andrade def. Cynthia Calvillo

Curtis Blaydes def. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Robbie Lawler def. Nick Diaz

Valentina Shevchenko def. Lauren Murphy

Alexander Volkanovski def. Brian Ortega

You can catch the full UFC 266 results right here!

Want to be featured in an upcoming edition of The Pulse of MMA? Be sure to give our Twitter page a follow and let your voice be heard in the comments sections!

Thanks for visiting MMANews.com, a leading source for MMA News since 2002.
Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Google News.

OrderPPV.com – The easy way to purchase Pay-Per-View events.

Advertisement
Latest MMA News
Advertisement

Trending Articles

MMA News is your source for news, interviews and results from the world's top Mixed Martial Arts leagues.

© Copyright 2021 MMANEWS LLC