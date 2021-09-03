The Pulse Of MMA: Fans React To Oliveira/Poirier & UFC 268 Supercard

The Pulse of MMA: Fan Reactions To The Sport’s Biggest Stories
Here are some of the raw reactions from the MMA community to the sport’s hottest stories!
Charles Oliveira Reportedly Set To Defend Lightweight Title Against Dustin Poirier At UFC 269
Yesterday, it was reported that verbal agreements are in place for a lightweight championship bout between Charles Oliveira(c) and Dustin Poirier for December’s UFC 269. Here are some of the reactions from MMA fans upon learning this news.
Rose Namajunas vs. Zhang Weili 2 Announced For UFC 268
During the UFC Vegas 35 broadcast, the UFC dropped some breaking news: Zhang Weili will get an immediate rematch against champion Rose Namajunas at UFC 268. Here’s how the pulse of MMA responded to this surprising news.
Updated UFC 268 Card Released
In addition to the Namajunas/Zhang 2 announcement, the promotion revealed the full updated lineup for the UFC 268 card, including Usman/Covington 2, Gaethje/Chandler, Edgar/Vera, and Strickland/Rockhold being made official. The promotion also announced #1-ranked bantamweight Germaine de Randamie would be facing Irene Aldana and Al Iaquinta returning against Bobby Green.
Here’s how fans reacted to this certified supercard (which isn’t done being booked yet, by the way).
