The Pulse Of MMA: Fans React To Oliveira/Poirier & UFC 268 Supercard

Yesterday, it was reported that verbal agreements are in place for a lightweight championship bout between Charles Oliveira(c) and Dustin Poirier for December’s UFC 269. Here are some of the reactions from MMA fans upon learning this news.

Poirier vs Oliveira is the ultimate babyface vs. babyface mixed martial arts competition we've all been waiting for.



Let the good guys bang! #UFC269 — Al Mac (@AlMacOdds) September 1, 2021

I see this fight as a title unification bout. Oliveira is the rightful champion, and Poirier is the only challenger. The winner is automatically top 3 p4p in my book. Love this fight. pic.twitter.com/23poC9fBBL — Gaethje’s tungsten tibula🀄️ (@tacticianMMA) August 28, 2021

Oliveira will finish Poirier IMO. Its weird, but I feel like if Oliveira spoke english and talked trash he would be a favourite. His skillset is so underappreciated. https://t.co/pYDS9UjFRS — Jakob Elbøl (@JakobElboel) September 1, 2021

Listen I like both fighters, but Dustin is on a train, he has reached another level yet. I dont see olivera dominating him on the ground like khabib, since Dustin is the bigger fighter. It'll be a KO, Dustin inside 3 — Big Izzy (@iz_vaz) September 2, 2021

The hype around DP is at an all time high now with his back to back domination of Conor. I suspect Oliveira will be the underdog but I like his chances against Poirier. I think it’ll be a war but I’ll take Oliveira by a 4th round sub and it’ll solidify him as the champ https://t.co/VVqkfqHjVP — Weston (@bell_weston) September 1, 2021

Trigger tweet 🚨



Dustin Poirier will lose to Charles Oliveira. ☕️ — Your Best Bet (@YBBSportsData) September 1, 2021

It’s recency bias, for sure. Poirier has a bunch of wins against big names but he’s never been undisputed champ let alone in 2 weight divisions. Conor is a dickhead and has tarnished his image, but that doesn’t change what he’s accomplished in the cage IMO — snus 👊🇨🇦 (@SNUSROCKETMMA) August 27, 2021

Charles oliveira is gonna tap Dustin poirier. Don't @ me. — Dr. Wootey (@Wooten316) August 30, 2021

Poirier could win if he keeps focus and most important thing not overlooking Charles Oliveira. Dustin has been in wars several times. I believe it will effect him. But still, in terms of skill, I think Dustin still above Charles. — Baby Jab (@Miumium16026824) September 2, 2021

Weili Zhang, Rose Namajunas

During the UFC Vegas 35 broadcast, the UFC dropped some breaking news: Zhang Weili will get an immediate rematch against champion Rose Namajunas at UFC 268. Here’s how the pulse of MMA responded to this surprising news.

I wonder why Zhang is getting an immediate rematch. Got KO'd in 78 seconds just four months ago. — Hitman Lee 🥷🏻 (@WorldsWorstHero) August 29, 2021

Aight can we stop giving people who don’t deserve them automatic rematches? Zhang got destroyed lmao — Durry (@Cuzzadurry) August 29, 2021

You know both about fighting. She got caught not destroyed anyone can get caught once but if it happens again then it’s a different story. — bro_wtf (@bbob43265) August 29, 2021

Weili gets an immediate rematch after losing her belt but Whittaker has to fight 3 times before getting another title shot… — GG 👑🧸 (@ggomez00_) August 29, 2021

Rose/Zhang 2 should be a good fight,, but there’s no way you can deny Carla Esparza, the rightful number one contender.



Once more the UFC books an immediate rematch with profit being their only motivation; reminiscent of the Cody/TJ situation.



Make Rankings make sense. — Steven Rae (@StevenRaeMMA) August 29, 2021

Kinda confused on the rose zhang rematch already, rose should have defended to someone else first then got the rematch, zhang got knocked the fudge out — Connor Miller (@connormillzz) August 29, 2021

Zhang doesn't deserve a rematch she wasn't a long reigning champ and she got starched in the first fight — Michael Schettig (@MichaelSchettig) August 29, 2021

Zhang doesn’t deserve an immediate rematch. She got her butt kicked in 90 seconds. Make her earn another shot. — WireSports407 (@WireSports407) August 29, 2021

Thug rose gonna show y’all that headkick wasnt lucky 😂 — J (@johnm0404) August 29, 2021

In addition to the Namajunas/Zhang 2 announcement, the promotion revealed the full updated lineup for the UFC 268 card, including Usman/Covington 2, Gaethje/Chandler, Edgar/Vera, and Strickland/Rockhold being made official. The promotion also announced #1-ranked bantamweight Germaine de Randamie would be facing Irene Aldana and Al Iaquinta returning against Bobby Green.

Here’s how fans reacted to this certified supercard (which isn’t done being booked yet, by the way).

Poor Trevor Whitman he got 3 fights in a row, but if there's any coach who's ready for this shit it has to be Trevor 💪🔥 — Vj (@i_vijay4) August 29, 2021

@USMAN84kg is gon crush not just his face this time around but his skull as well😂🤣🤣can't wait for this one. @ColbyCovMMA has got nothing on the Usman. — Simon Akpa (@SimonAkpa7) August 29, 2021

Michael chandler vs justin gaetjhe man never been this excited for a fight — chabz the dj (@chabz_thedj) August 29, 2021

I think this card is too good to be true. NYSAC is some how going to ruin it. — Daniel del Real (@delrealdaniel3) August 29, 2021

usman by first round decapitation — 🇵🇸 (@moskrrrt) August 29, 2021

Make Gaethje vs Chandler 5 rounds — VillaDad (@SuperVillaDad) August 29, 2021

Seriously that Chandler- Gaethje deserves five round — Ayman Ibrahim (@ayman__ibraheem) August 29, 2021

Justin and Michael should be 5 rounds — Jon666 (@Jon66617) August 29, 2021

Gaethje vs chandler has to be a 5 rounder that’s mando — Noeh Gee (@badassnoe) August 29, 2021

Ridiculous card. From top to bottom one of best cards in a long time!! — Zach Martin (@ZJJJLLJM) August 29, 2021

One of the most stacked cards ever great job — cam (@cameron6942069) August 29, 2021

