Here are some of the raw reactions from fans to last night’s Triller Fight Club Legends II: Holyfield vs Belfort pay-per-view!

Vitor Belfort def. Evander Holyfield via TKO (R1)

Im shocked both are legends i can’t believe Vitor Belfort an UFC legend defeat a Boxing Legend like Evander Holyfield 😳 — StoneRose (@J_Ortiz33) September 12, 2021

How that was allowed to happen is disgusting, he clearly wasn't fit to fight, he took himself off his feet by throwing a heavy right, not good, disgraceful even, lucky he lives another day — Fightsmyguy (@fightsmyguy) September 12, 2021

Verry sad for holyfield but thank god it was belfort not tyson — simon hubert (@sims979) September 12, 2021

Why’s he celebrating after that? 🤣 — KG Productions (@KGProductions__) September 12, 2021

The Evander Holyfield-Victor Belfort monstrosity shows we have moved only very slightly past the days of fighting to the death in the Colosseum. This was predicted and embarrassing and all involved should, but won't, feel shame. — David Bernknopf (@dbernk) September 12, 2021

He’s basically celebrating pushing a disabled person out of a wheel chair. Shame on Triller for this — Brian Bendall (@brbendall) September 12, 2021

Watching Holyfield is one of the most upsetting things I've seen in as long as I care to remember. The only solace I gained from the whole Shambles was knowing he's been well paid. Belfort taking credit as if he's the Second Coming leaves a nasty taste too.



Please, no more — Gav 'More Relevant than Eubank Jr' Bridges (@gavbridges) September 12, 2021

Mike Tyson looking at hollyfield after this fight pic.twitter.com/nm2ys1f6Ls — MaxBetBookie (@BetTheMax6) September 12, 2021

This is the Entire ‘Holyfield vs Belfort’ fight. From a boxing legend, that was uncomfortable to watch. https://t.co/ILhPjP0Enz — Chris Howells (@chrismhowells) September 12, 2021

This is proof of why boxing is such a dangerous sport. A prime Holyfield would have destroyed Belfort in a boxing match. Today, Holyfield was beaten not by Belfort, but by the accumulation of countless wars with killers for decades. — Stathis71 (@Stathis2021) September 12, 2021

Never gonna hear the end of this from mma fans, at least the casuals. Evander was pushing 60, shouldn’t had been in the ring in the first place, stupid fight — ThatBoyShiesty (@ENVYTHAGOD123) September 12, 2021

Evander holyfield vs vitor belfort should've never happened, the boxing promotion who set it up should be ashamed — FeTTi (@FeTTi_PEEP) September 12, 2021

No more please!! Belfort (an mma fighter) vs Holyfield (58 years old)? Silva vs Ortiz? I LOVE combat sports both boxing and MMA. But as of late (with Jake Paul, TikTok a YouTube, now this) I feel bad for the boxers who spent their life preparing to put those gloves one. — @KNICKS_Sim (@KNICKS_Sim) September 12, 2021

Why the fuck did the Holyfield, Belfort fight happen? So sad — HarleyxHelton (@HarleyxHelton) September 12, 2021

Anderson Silva def. Tito Ortiz via KO (R1)

Apparently if it’s not a dog fight, it’s staged. Tito has never been a striker, he’s always been a wrestler with heavy hands. Silva has legendary hands! This is not surprising at all! — Wheelchair Ross (@RossWheelchair) September 12, 2021

At what point did tito ortiz think it was a good idea to box anderson silva 🤣 — jf.™ (@Freeeemont) September 12, 2021

Tito taking a dive or that bout being in any way fixed might be the worst combat sports take I’ve ever heard, and that’s saying something. Homie was absolutely OUT COLD, 100%, no question. Like…just watch the footage. I don’t know what else to say. #HolyfieldBelfort #SilvaOrtiz — Erik P. Block (@erikblock) September 12, 2021

The man of the people, Anderson Silva. — Mmmmatt (@MattyBBoston) September 12, 2021

Tito Ortiz Big head couldn’t be missed by Silva… I told you there’s no world where Tito beat Anderson even if he was 70 — JD Matezo (@JDMMA1) September 12, 2021

That kinda went like his political career 😅 — Colin Turner (@dtdaddy13) September 12, 2021

Anderson silva ko tito ortiz 🤩 — kk (@kktexascity) September 12, 2021

Moral of this story :



1. Don’t talk s#%t



2. Definitely don’t talk s#%t to Anderson Silva! 🤫#HolyfieldBelfort #SilvaOrtiz pic.twitter.com/6GL0X9snsK — Paul Gray (@PaulGrayFitness) September 12, 2021

If you think Anderson Silva Vs. Tito Ortiz was a fake fight then you just need too stop watching boxing or even talking about it for that matter…

Y’all worry too much about YouTube amateur matches like Jake Paul that any fight you see, you think it’s fake.



Fucking casuals 💀 pic.twitter.com/4XNo0KAbBQ — Zamasku (@zamasku) September 12, 2021

So glad to see @SpiderAnderson in his excellent winning ways again — Rodney Ives Collen (@RodneyCollen) September 12, 2021

Netflix: are you still watching?



Me: pic.twitter.com/rJl2kYs4b8 — Jordan Patu (@Jordan_Patu) September 12, 2021

Massive chants of "WE LOVE TRUMP" and "SPEECH" erupt at the Holyfield vs Belfort fight as President Trump MC's with @DonaldJTrumpJr



Watch. This is amazing. pic.twitter.com/hq2IsEcPGs — Danny De Urbina (@dannydeurbina) September 12, 2021

"You are a great patriot!"



— Donald Trump to Vitor Belfort after Vitor KO'd Evander Holyfield.



(evidently no one thought to ask, "How so?") — ffbom (@ffbom55) September 12, 2021

Next boxing card:

Trump vs Biden

Tyson vs someone

JPaul vs someone

LPaul vs someone

Belfort vs Silva 2 — Smit 🐒 (@vochennny) September 12, 2021

Evander Holyfield was stopped in the first round of an exhibition bout.The 58-year-old had not fought in over a decade but was lured back to the ring at late notice to fight Vitor Belfort, a former UFC champion 14 years his junior.😳

Where Trump was on 9-11 & fit in perfectly 😬 — ATP (@ATPJudge) September 12, 2021

I can’t believe I’m watching a Holyfield vs Belfort fight with Trump commentating tonight lol — Chris (@Chris2fur3o5) September 12, 2021

Trump called Belfort a great patriot after Belfort Ko'd Holyfield who has been eligible for AARP benefits for last 8 years. — Tom Tomashek (@TomTomashek) September 12, 2021

So how is Trump spending his night of 9/11? Doing the commentary on the Holyfield Belfort fight. Makes perfect sense?!?!? — Philip Gelber MD, FACC (@Pg3PgCardiology) September 12, 2021

The year is 2021, Evander Holyfield has been destroyed in 2 minutes by Vitor Belfort with the former US president Donald Trump in attendance,

for the chance to take on YouTube vlogger Jake Paul. #HolyfieldBelfort — Junior Maruwa (@juniormaruwa) September 12, 2021

At tonight's Holyfield-Belfort fight, the crowd chants "We love Trump, We love Trump":



Also @vitorbelfort said "Make America Great Again": pic.twitter.com/bNDgaLZLBg — Emmanuel Rincón (@EmmaRincon) September 12, 2021

Vitor Belfort fighting an almost 60

year old Evander Holyfield, and Jorge Masvidal getting his co-commentator, fucking Donald Trump, to call out Jake and Logan Paul for him 😭 there is no way we’re not living in a simulation — wt (@TumbleJr) September 12, 2021

