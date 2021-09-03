The Pulse Of MMA Gambler’s Edition: Fans & Bettors Talk UFC Vegas 36

In this gambler’s edition of The Pulse of MMA, we will take a look at what fans and bettors had to say about each fight on tomorrow night’s UFC Vegas 36 card!

Jonathon Martinez vs. Marcelo Rojo

Official Play: #UFCVegas36



1U Jonathan Martinez @-155



He does a lot of the same things Jourdain did so well to exploit Rojo. I expect Martinez to check leg kicks, land rear kicks to the body (linear) & the head (round) and shuts down the arms of Rojo.

+27 vs. 33

+UFC wins — Liam Picks Fights (@LiamPicksFights) September 1, 2021

UFC Vegas 36

1U bet Jonathan Martinez vs Marcelo Rojo under 2.5 rounds (+110)

(1/2) Wanted to take the doesn’t go but I like the under at + money. I think both of these guys are going to exchange a lot on the feet and both have the potential to find a finish. #UFCVegas35 — Bryce (@DiamondMMABets) September 1, 2021

UFC Fight Night Till vs Brunson



Marcelo Rojo vs Jonathan Martinez Under 2.5 Rounds @ 2.25 (2u Pinnacle) — Alexander Hvass (@AlexanderHvass) August 31, 2021

#UFCVegas36 I’ve seen no one mention this when breaking down the Martinez Rojo fight, but Rojo fought up a weight class and blew up to 188 after his last fight. There is a reason he hasn’t won a decision in 9 years, he cuts 50 pounds. The play is Martinez with a Rojo ITD hedge pic.twitter.com/5Gr1mzhuWY — The Basement MMA Picks (@TheBasementUFC) September 2, 2021

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Dalcha Lungiambula

UFC Vegas 36 bet

1U Dalcha Lungiambula ML (+143)

(1/2) I think Dalcha will win the stand up against Barriault through out the fight while mixing in takedowns to secure a decision win. Dalcha gas tank could be an issue but he seems to keep his explosion when he tires. — Bryce (@DiamondMMABets) September 2, 2021

#UFCVegas36 Lungiambula vs Barriault

Occam's Rating

Lungiambula = 1669

Barriault = 1574

Lungiambula is the pick. 64% of Tapology is picking Lungiambula to win. Lungiambula is currently an underdog +120 — OccamsRazor (@OccamsR4Z0R) August 24, 2021

You love fading Barriault huh ? Just got taping this and I’m leaning Barriault. Pressure and cardio will get him the W imo. What you like about Lungiambula I think he could possibly get finished in the 3rd round too. — B.Phil! (@lBrandonPhillip) August 13, 2021

Professional #MMA career comparison for Dalcha Lungiambula vs Marc-Andre Barriault pic.twitter.com/OgjSvw4iHE — Nate Latshaw (@NateLatshaw) May 24, 2021

Julian Erosa vs. Charles Jourdain

Erosa completed takedowns in 2 of his 8 UFC fights and peoppe our here acting like he's gonna morph into Gable Stevenson for the Jourdain fight. Erosa is the modern day Jonathan Goulet #UFCVegas36 — Raampagefan420 (@ERICWIL04561815) September 2, 2021

(2/2) Shore can finish Liudvik but I think if he does it will be later on in the fight. Erosa vs Jourdain I expect them both to come forward and go to war. Erosa creates chaos in every fight he’s in and I don’t expect that to change here, think Jourdain finishes him in rd 1-2. — Bryce (@DiamondMMABets) September 1, 2021

you saying you learning from not betting giga lol. yeah jourdain got this no doubt.. people are wild as hell acting like its a close fight. I respect Erosa but anyone that can pack a punch and face pressure well is going to beat him. He's too wild. — thewestbelfort (@thewestbelfort) August 31, 2021

#UFCVegas36 is actually not a bad card at all. I’m anticipating some amazing fights. Jourdain vs Erosa should be nonstop action. #GamblingTwitter #MMATwitter — MMA Betting Advisors (@MMABetAdvisor) August 31, 2021

Charles Jourdain faces Julian Erosa this week and it will probably be fight of the night🔥🔥 (if not that fight then Jonathan Martinez vs Marcelo Rojo both fights on the prelims so I don't recommend skipping 😤) pic.twitter.com/IwOZ4T1Rwm — OG_Trillmatic (@OTrillmatic) August 31, 2021

Jourdain ITD seems like an all time free spot, erosa had some good performances against cans and still got rocked, last time out his chin was exposed again, Jourdain gonna bomb him out early, erosa fights too wild for someone with his chin.



420.69 max https://t.co/QtXLqtxvMJ — Aidan Kweskin (@KweskinAidan) August 30, 2021

Liudvik Sholinian vs. Jack Shore

Jack Shore 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@jackshoremma) is the only undefeated fighter on the #UFCVegas36 fight card… he faces UFC debutant Liudvik Sholinian 🇺🇦 (@palmeyros), who, with a professional record of 9-1-1, has taken the fight on less than 10 days notice… looking forward to this one! 👊 — Danny (@Tidy_MMA) September 2, 2021

I definitely don't know shit about fuck, but I appreciate the kind words! One fight I'm interested in on the prelims is Shore vs Sholinian. Sholinian is a Ukrainian wrestler making his debut after appearing on TUF, and I'm curious to see how Shore's BJJ holds up against him. — The Filthy Casual (@MMAfilthycasual) September 1, 2021

I am running Parlays into Jack Shore in the UFC. I see this as a total mismatch against Sholinian, who is making his UFC debut 3 years after losing his Bellator Debut to a 12-6 fighter. I have Shore winning this easily, probably by submission#GamblingTwitter #UFCVegas36 pic.twitter.com/wgsB3BygVq — Copes (@CopesParlays) August 31, 2021

Molly McCann vs. Ji Yeon Kim

One to watch… Molly McCann 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@MeatballMolly) faces Ji Yeon Kim 🇰🇷 at #UFCVegas36… Ji Yeon Kim has never been finished as a professional fighter, with her 3 defeats coming by way of UD… Can Molly McCann be the first to finish “Fire Fist” inside of 3 rounds? 👊 — Danny (@Tidy_MMA) September 2, 2021

I see that a lot of people like Molly McCann this Saturday. I really like Ji Yeon Kim in this spot at -110. #UFCVegas36 #GamblingTwitter #UFC — MMA Betting Advisors (@MMABetAdvisor) September 1, 2021

Kim should be closer to 2-1 fav Vs the Meatball here, if the fight was taking place in UK, then I would accept a pick'em price here. I dont like McCann her last 2 fights. Plus this matchup where Kim has sig reach & height Adv, Kim has edge to win by decison or finish 👏🍻 — Vito (@THE_REAL_VITO) August 31, 2021

Ji Yeon Kim – Molly Mccann – Ji Yeon Kim, the volume should eek out a split decision.



However if Molly finally decides to grapple then she wins.



But Pass on the betting front for me — 🍺 (@BeersAndMMA) August 31, 2021

#UFCVegas36 Kim vs McCann

Occam's Rating

Kim = 1472

McCann = 1462

Kim is the pick. 59% of Tapology is picking Kim. Kim opened at -190 and is currently -130. My numbers are close which explains $ coming in on McCann. So my numbers can be useful for determining if a line is off. — OccamsRazor (@OccamsR4Z0R) August 24, 2021

Paddy Pimblett vs. Luigi Vendramini

Paddy Pimblett vs Luigi Vendramini is such an interesting fight, I can’t pick a side or find anything that I like on that fight confidently. #UFCVegas36 — Bryce (@DiamondMMABets) September 1, 2021

If Vendramini can stuff Pimblett’s takedowns, he cruises to victory. Miles ahead of Pimblett on the feet. #UFCVegas36 — Rickie Thomas (@exposemmafakes) August 31, 2021

One of the most anticipated UFC debuts of the past few years takes place this weekend.



Paddy Pimblett will step into the Octagon for the first time to fight Luigi Vendramini.#UFCVegas36 pic.twitter.com/dMPI075NEd — Verdict (@VerdictMMA) August 31, 2021

UFC Fight Night Till vs Brunson



Paddy Pimblett ML vs Luigi Vendramini @ 1.77 (3u Betsson)



I'm throwing my hat in the Paddy corner. Definitely a dangerous fight in his UFC debut. Line has moved close to pick'em for some time now and I'll take my shot here.#UFCVegas36 — Alexander Hvass (@AlexanderHvass) August 30, 2021

#UFCVegas36 Official Play:



Luigi Vendramini (+122) risk 1u available on Fanduel Sportsbook



Very underwhelmed by the hype train that is Paddy The Baddy Pimblett — Hammer Bets MMA (@MMA_APPRENTICE_) August 30, 2021

#UFCVegas36 Vendramini vs Pimblett

Occam's Rating

Vendramini = 1307

Pimblett = 1576

Pimblett is the pick. 86% of Tapology is picking Pimblett to win. Pimblett is currently the betting favorite -150 — OccamsRazor (@OccamsR4Z0R) August 23, 2021

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Khalil Rountree

UFC Fight Night Till vs Brunson



Khalil Rountree Win by Any Knockout, Submission or DQ vs Modestas Bukauskas @ 3.40 (2u Bethard)



Utstick!! Amazed to have found these numbers.I think Khalil will have a statement stoppage murder here. The under is too highly priced, love this one — Alexander Hvass (@AlexanderHvass) September 1, 2021

Bukauskas/Rountree



Early finish for either or late finish for Modestas. Mod atleast showed hes got the gas for 3 rounds vs a pressurey Lord Michal while Khalil half of 1. Just wish Mod was able to maintain the same type of pressure since hed break khalil by rd2 https://t.co/tHFJOmgYlW — MMA Techie (@MMA_Techie) August 31, 2021

you going to put money, that you own, on Khalil Rountree to win?

yes, Bukauskas is coming off 2 losses… but one was a spilt decision.. and the other was Jimmy Crute — Toppy (@Toppy18373254) August 31, 2021

Lets see if Rountree still wants to stick around in this sport…. I have my money on Bukauskas anyways.. — stoptheMMAbs (@MmStopthe) August 30, 2021

#UFCVegas36 Rountree vs Bukauskas

Occam's Rating

Rountree = 940

Bukauskas = 1449

Bukauskas is the pick. 68% of Tapology is picking Bukauskas to win. Bukauskas is currently the betting favorite -150 — OccamsRazor (@OccamsR4Z0R) August 23, 2021

Alex Morono vs. David Zawada

David Zawada – Alex Moroni – I’m with the Dog Zawada on this one, I think he can get it done Inside the distance, Morono has durability issues and could be a club and sub situation — 🍺 (@BeersAndMMA) September 2, 2021

Looks like an amazing organization.. I bookmarked. Hopefully can donate something substantial in the near future.. On a lighter note.. I've got David Zawada winning this weekend -confident about it. I'd play -110 odds on him. Market is too high on Morono due to his last win. — Rogue Strummer (@tennisinvestor1) September 2, 2021

But I get why Zawada is everyone fave dog. I honestly do get it and hope everyone cashes. I just wanna stay solid though because I just literally didn't see anything I think is a big danger to Morono. Imma look over it again tomorrow particularly the morono side. — thewestbelfort (@thewestbelfort) September 2, 2021

Zawada down to +115 in a lot of books yet 81% of the public is on Morono.. got in at +125 this morning myself pic.twitter.com/Z8gPQkYrY8 — ANT (@Ant_1208) September 1, 2021

#UFCVegas36 Morono vs Zawada

Occam's Rating

Morono = 1331

Zawada = 1404

Zawada is the pick. 19% of Tapology is picking Zawada to win. Zawada is currently an underdog +130 — OccamsRazor (@OccamsR4Z0R) September 1, 2021

Tom Aspinall vs. Serghei Spivac

Tom Aspinall vs Sergey Spivak – I have seen a lot of arguments and people picking Spivak but I can’t get behind him, he looked awful against Oleinik. Toms cardio is a worry as he looked to slow down against Arlovski but I think he gets it done against Spivak — 🍺 (@BeersAndMMA) September 2, 2021

Spivac loses the 1st round I can almost guarantee that, if he gets his wrestling going it will most likely be in the ladder rounds of the fight as I am weary of Aspinall’s ability to go for 15. — Tyrees Estep⛵️ (@TysMMABets) September 2, 2021

Aspinall is national wrestling champion so I just don’t see where Spivac wins this fight — Joey (@MMATripleJ) September 2, 2021

Aspinall/Spivac is interesting for #DFS. Aspinall likely live for an early KO bonus, but if Spivac can weather RD1, he can take this to the ground and win a decision with top control/GNP. — Rummy (@RumfordJohnny) September 2, 2021

Tom Aspinall moves like a welterweight at 250lbs. Aside from Gane, no one else moves like him at that weight. He hits a bit harder though 👀. I like Spivak, he’s a definitely a talented prospect, but this a tough one on short notice. #UFCVegas36 #GamblingTwitter #MMAtwitter — MMA Betting Advisors (@MMABetAdvisor) September 1, 2021

Tom Aspinall has never been to a decision in his entire career.



He's expected to finish Sergey Spivak this weekend. #UFCVegas36 pic.twitter.com/FRydNbEmNI — Verdict (@VerdictMMA) September 1, 2021

Derek Brunson vs. Darren Till

Derek Brunson beats Darren Till this week and the Till hype train gets derailed again. Brunson is more well rounded and will secure some rounds with his grappling. — Part-Time Shitposter (@D_Money_20) September 2, 2021

Derek Brunson – Darren Till – really not assed about this main event. I got Till and I got him by Decision. He throws like max 40 strikes per fight regardless of 15 or 25 minutes, don’t see it changing here and I think Brunson will take the shots. +400 by decision is a nice price — 🍺 (@BeersAndMMA) September 2, 2021

Absolutely disagree, till won’t k.o him if shahbazyan and holland couldn’t. Brunson by k.o is more likely to happen. But hopefully till survives until decision, lucky if pulls it off — Leon Yan aka Piotr Edwards. (@HellscreaMMA) September 2, 2021

We are gonna either see 2 things..Brunson tries to leg fuck Darren for 5 rounds and grind out a win… or Till smokes him. I think the latter of the 2 is gonna happen — Adam (@crouchingcram) September 2, 2021

People in England see Till fighting and just back him, pair that with bookies on every corner is probably what moved the line. The way Brunson has been holding dudes down, it’s clear to see who the value pick is. — Chucks Mowhawk (@ChuckMowhawk) September 2, 2021

Seriously this isn't Strikeforce Brunson we are talking about. Also the fights not in England so the judges won't just give it to Till like they did when we fought Wonderboy. — will tuesca (@willtuesca) September 2, 2021

Look at Brunson's wins over the last 5 years.. what's the best win in there? Kevin Holland, the worst wrestler in the division?



Brunson has always had a problem with taking the next step in competition, and same will happen this weekend.



Till has strong TDD, easy win for him. pic.twitter.com/1FL3YMRaM8 — King Pluto (@PlutoMMA) September 2, 2021

EVERY Till fight week the UFC post the Cerrone fight.

The man needs another highlight.😅



Till at -175/1.57 has no value to me. A favour him, but the value is definitely on Brunson here at +160/2.60.#UFC #MMATwitter — Jakob Elbøl (@JakobElboel) September 2, 2021

Why is Darren Till the favorite?



he's 1-3 in his last 4 his best win is controversial and his only win at middleweight is over fat boy Gastelum who's 1-5 in his last 6 compared to Brunson who is on a 4 fight win streak pic.twitter.com/wmTkQWhr0C — DBD DeathClutch (@DBDDeathClutch) September 2, 2021

I got Brunson over Till on Saturday! Blonde haired Brunson has been a force to be reckoned with since day one! lmao! – @KeysRealTalk — LKE Real Talk Radio & Podcast 💯 (@LKERealTalk) September 2, 2021

Same here. Don't have a play but leaning DB. Don't see how till wins unless he gets the ko or lands 3+ knockdowns. Brunson could be dead meat if he gasses like he did against Kevin — Raampagefan420 (@ERICWIL04561815) September 2, 2021

If Brunson beats Till this weekend I will never doubt him again 😂 #UFCVegas36 — Bryce (@DiamondMMABets) September 1, 2021

