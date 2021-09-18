Tito Ortiz Promises To Make Logan Paul Fight Happen

Tito Ortiz believes that he will get his wish and fight Logan Paul.

Ortiz recently tried his hand in the world of boxing and things didn’t go his way. He shared the ring with former UFC Middleweight Champion Anderson Silva. “The Spider” knocked Ortiz out cold in the opening frame.

Despite the brutal KO defeat, “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” isn’t done with boxing. In fact, he wants a showdown with popular YouTuber Logan Paul. He appeared on the Champ Chump podcast and guaranteed the matchup will happen (h/t Middle Easy).

“I’m going to make it happen. Hopefully Triller is listening, I said after the fight this is what I wanted to do.

“Anderson was the better man that night, but I did everything (Triller) asked me to do. I tried to get down as much as I possibly could, did all the PR they wanted me to do. I’m a company guy for them, and I tried to help. Return the favor.”

Logan is fresh off an eight-round exhibition bout against boxing Hall of Fame elect Floyd Mayweather. No winner was declared after the bout went the distance.

Silva has expressed his own desire to take on Logan Paul. He even went as far as to imply that Logan’s team is to blame for their fight failing to come to fruition. Given how Ortiz looked against Silva, it may give Logan incentive to try his hand against the UFC Hall of Famer.

Do you think Tito Ortiz vs. Logan Paul is on the horizon?