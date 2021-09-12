Tito Ortiz Reacts To First-Round KO Loss Then Makes Unexpected Callout

Tito Ortiz has issued a brief statement immediately following his knockout loss to Anderson Silva at Trillfer Fight Club Legends II: Holyfield vs. Belfort.

Last night at Trillfer Fight Club Legends II: Holyfield vs. Belfort, former UFC champions Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz squared off in the co-main event. The bout didn’t last long, as Silva was able to earn the finish only one minute and 22 seconds into the fight. Here’s a look at the finishing sequence.

Triller sent the footage along pic.twitter.com/VO7gy6oV95 — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) September 12, 2021

Prior to the fight, Tito Ortiz had stated that he was looking to make a statement on Anderson Silva’s face. After epically failing to do so, Ortiz would post a tweet that revealed the Huntington Beach Bad Boy is not feeling sorry for himself, nor does he plan on this showing being the last we see of him as an athlete.

Win some lose some but I will fight another day! #TRILLER — Tito Ortiz (@titoortiz) September 12, 2021

“win some lose some but I will fight another day!” wrote Ortiz.

Ortiz would follow this up with a lengthier post on Instagram, which shares a quote from former US President Theodore Roosevelt:

It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.

“I will be back!” the post concludes after the quote.

Ortiz would also post a tweet sharing an idea of who he might face in his promised return to competition: none other than Logan Paul.

.@LoganPaul we lost our last fights let’s entertain our fans!! @triller ASAP — Tito Ortiz (@titoortiz) September 12, 2021

“@LoganPaul we lost our last fights. Let’s entertain our fans!!” Ortiz proposed.

Logan Paul’s most recent fight against Floyd Mayweather was an exhibition bout that did not have an official winner, but Paul did, in fact, lose his “last” and only professional boxing fight to KSI in 2019 via split decision.

Tito Ortiz is 46 years old and will be 47 in January. Prior to yesterday’s loss to Anderson Silva, he last competed two years ago in an MMA bout against Alberto El Patrón that saw Ortiz pick up the victory via first-round rear-naked choke. The year prior to that, Ortiz defeated Chuck Liddell in another special attractions bout that took place under Golden Boy Promotions.