Top-Ranked UFC Flyweight Joseph Benavidez Retires

Joseph Benavidez is done with pro MMA competition.

MMAJunkie.com reports that Benavidez has made his decision to hang up the gloves. Sources told the website that Benavidez informed the UFC to remove him from the USADA testing pool.

Benavidez’s wife, Megan Olivi, had the following to say on social media.

Retirement adventures are gonna be fun ☺️👑❤️ My King Forever @JoeJitsu — Megan Olivi (@MeganOlivi) September 15, 2021

“Retirement adventures are gonna be fun. My king forever.”

UFC President Dana White also confirmed the report with some kind words for Benavidez.

Statement from Dana White:



“Joe Benavidez has been a pillar of the lighter weight divisions for years. Since joining WEC in 2008 and then UFC in 2011, he’s used his unstoppable pace and nasty guillotine to remain at the top of two divisions for 13 years.” — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) September 15, 2021

“Joe Benavidez has been a pillar of the lighter weight divisions for years. Since joining WEC in 2008 and then UFC in 2011, he’s used his unstoppable pace and nasty guillotine to remain at the top of two divisions for 13 years.”

Benavidez challenged for the UFC Flyweight Championship multiple times. In his two title bouts with Demetrious Johnson and his two championship fights with Deiveson Figueiredo, Benavidez fell short. He ends his MMA run on a three-fight skid.

Despite the shortcomings, Benavidez is one of the top flyweights to ever compete in the sport. His UFC record closes out at 15-6, while his overall pro MMA record is 28-8.

Benavidez has shared the cage with the likes of “Mighty Mouse,” Dominick Cruz, Henry Cejudo, Miguel Torres, and other notable names. In his career, he earned three “Performance of the Night” bonuses and one “Knockout of the Night” bonus.

Joseph Benavidez is tied with Demetrious Johnson for the most wins in UFC flyweight history at 13. He also has the most fights in UFC flyweight history at 19. No one has more knockout wins in the UFC’s 125-pound weight class.