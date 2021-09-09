Triller Boss: We’ve Been Told Mike Tyson Is Scared Of Evander Holyfield

A third fight between Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield hasn’t materialized and the Triller Principal believes he knows why.

Tyson and Holyfield have a storied history together. They had two fights back in the 90s. In their first encounter, Holyfield defeated Tyson via 11th-round TKO to capture the WBA Heavyweight Title. In their rematch, Tyson was disqualified after biting the ear of Holyfield twice.

While the two have made amends since that time, they’ve been trading barbs after not being able to mix it up a third time. Tyson returned to action back in Nov. 2020, facing Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition bout. Holyfield is set to meet Vitor Belfort inside the boxing ring on Sept. 11.

While Tyson and Holyfield had expressed interest in another showdown, Holyfield claims “Iron Mike’s” team is playing games. Tyson responded, saying Holyfield needs better representation.

Triller’s Ryan Kavanaugh spoke to Sky Sports and claimed he’s heard that Tyson fears he will be stopped by Holyfield.

“We know he is trying to stage a fight with Lennox Lewis. We have been told that he is scared to fight Evander. There has been back and forth hoopla, there is a massive payday ready for Mike to fight on Thanksgiving. A massive payday, one of his biggest! But we can’t seem to push it along. Now I have heard, from a number of reliable sources, that Mike is too scared. He thinks Evander would knock him out.”

Triller promoted Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. but things have been rocky between the two parties. Tyson has made it clear that he wants nothing to do with Triller going forward.