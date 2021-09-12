Holyfield vs. Belfort Highlights: Belfort & Silva Both Earn R1 Finishes

Triller Fight Club: Holyfield vs. Belfort went down live tonight on pay-per-view, and we’ve got the results and highlights for you right here!

Tonight, iconic boxer Evander Holyfield returned to competition for the first time in a decade by facing MMA legend Vitor Belfort. Belfort was originally scheduled to face Oscar De La Hoya, but De La Hoya was forced to withdraw from the bout after contracting COVID-19. The fight was scheduled for eight two-minute rounds.

In the co-main event, former UFC champions Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz clashed. Ortiz came in as the heavier fighter after missing weight for their contracted fight by five pounds. Silva was listed a monstrous -1200 favorite for the fight, meaning in order to make $100 on a winning Silva ticket, one had to cough up $1,200 to do so. Meanwhile, Ortiz was a +650 underdog.

The event took place from the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Florida. We’ve got the highlights from the co-main event and main event for you below followed by the quick results.

Anderson Silva def. Tito Ortiz via Knockout

1 minute, 21 seconds.



That's how long it took for Anderson Silva to knock out Tito Ortiz 😳



🎥 @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/Sv9pPDzcJi — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) September 12, 2021

Vitor Belfort def. Evander Holyfield via Technical Knockout

Vitor Belfort’s pressure proved to be too much for Evander Holyfield.



(via @OmarESPN) pic.twitter.com/wlR89gCjJC — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) September 12, 2021

Triller Fight Club Legends II: Holyfield vs. Belfort Quick Results