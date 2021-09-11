Triller Fight Club: Holyfield vs. Belfort Takes Place Live Tonight On PPV

Triller Fight Club: Holyfield vs. Belfort goes down live tonight on pay-per-view.

Tonight, iconic boxer Evander Holyfield returns to competition for the first time in a decade when he faces MMA legend Vitor Belfort. The fight is scheduled for eight two-minute rounds and will go down as a professional boxing bout. Belfort was originally scheduled to face Oscar De La Hoya, but De La Hoya was forced to withdraw from the bout after contracting COVID-19.

In the co-main event, former UFC champions Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz will face off. Ortiz will come in as the heavier fighter after missing weight for their contracted fight by five pounds. Silva will come into the bout as a monstrous -1200 favorite for the fight, meaning in order to make $100 on a winning Silva ticket, one would need to cough up $1,200 to do so. Meanwhile, Ortiz is a +650 underdog.

Additionally, former US President Donald Trump will commentate during the event alongside his son Donald Trump Jr. None other than Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal will also be commentating, as will legendary rapper 50 Cent.

The event will take place from the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Florida, and is available for purchase on pay-per-view at the price of $49.99. The PPV kicks off at 7:00 PM ET, 4:00 PM PT. The Holyfield vs. Belfort fight is estimated to begin at roughly 9:30 PM ET. You can view the full card below!

Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort

Anderson Silva vs. Tito Ortiz

David Haye vs. Joe Fournier

Andy Vences vs. Jono Carroll

Be sure to keep it locked on MMANews.com for live updates, results, and highlights from tonight’s Triller Fight Club Legends II: Holyfield vs. Belfort event!