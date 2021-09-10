Triller Fight Club: Holyfield vs. Belfort Weigh-In Results & Final Faceoffs

The weigh-in results are in for tomorrow night’s Triller Fight Club: Holyfield vs. Belfort event.

Tomorrow, September 11, 2021, 58-year-old Evander Holyfield will look to defeat Vitor Belfort and Father Time in one fight in the night’s main event. Holyfield has vowed not to be embarrassed in this bout and is more than confident that he will emerge victorious.

Meanwhile, Belfort has expressed how honored he is to even have the opportunity to face an icon like Holyfield. Despite being 14 years younger than the boxing Hall-of-Famer, Belfort is listed as the underdog for the bout. Belfort will be giving up nearly 20 pounds to his more experienced opponent.

In the co-main event, former UFC champions Anderson Silva will fight Tito Ortiz in an eight-round boxing contest. This will be Ortiz’s professional boxing debut. Unfortunately, Ortiz did come in heavy, hitting the scale at 200 pounds, which is over seven pounds heavier than what Silva weighed in at and five pounds over the contracted weight of 195 pounds for the bout.

The event will take place from the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Florida, and is available for purchase on pay-per-view at the price of $49.99.

Here are the final face-offs for the event:

Anderson Silva vs. Tito Ortiz

Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort

Triller Fight Club Legends II Official Weigh-In Results

Evander Holyfield (225.4) vs. Vitor Belfort (206.2)

Anderson Silva (192.6) vs. Tito Ortiz (200)*

David Haye (211.5) vs. Joe Fournier (195.5)

Andy Vences (129.4) vs. Jono Carroll (130)

Be sure to be dialed in right here on MMANews.com for results and highlights of tomorrow’s unique boxing event!