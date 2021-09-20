Triller In Talks To Rebook Belfort vs. De La Hoya For November

Triller still intends to host a show with boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya, and it looks like the fight with Vitor Belfort is targeted to happen on Thanksgiving weekend.

The fight ended fast with Belfort and De La Hoya’s replacement, Evander Holyfield. The 44-year old Belfort blasted “The Real Deal” until the referee stepped in and stopped the fight. Despite it being an exhibition bout, it seemed Belfort was keen on making a statement with his first-round demolition of Holyfield.

MMA reporter Shaheen Al-Shatti brought attention to the fact that Triller spokesperson Ryan Kavanaugh expressed a desire to match the two back together. Originally scheduled to fight on the Triller boxing event on Sept. 11 with Belfort, De La Hoya caught COVID-19, and he was forced out of the bout.

Ryan Kavanaugh tells @arielhelwani that Triller is in talks to rebook Belfort vs. De La Hoya for Thanksgiving weekend. The event is tentatively being called "The Revenge," with Oscar seeking revenge on Vitor for the Holyfield fight. #themmahour — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) September 20, 2021

The new event being targeted between Belfort and De La Hoya will reportedly be named “The Revenge.” With a tentative date already set up for Thanksgiving weekend in November, it seems Kavanaugh is adamant about hosting the original fight that was planned for Triller. If and when Oscar De La Hoya does step back into the ring, he will have the chance to better represent boxing after his replacement was unable to do so against “The Phenom.”

Oscar De La Hoya last fought in a boxing match and lost to Manny Pacquiao in 2008. After retiring, the fight with Vitor Belfort will be his first in nearly thirteen years if Triller is able to put all of the pieces back in place.

