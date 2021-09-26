UFC 266 Highlights: Robbie Lawler Finishes Nick Diaz

Nick Diaz had his first fight in six years when he stepped into the octagon with Robbie Lawler.

The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday night (Saturday, 25, 2021) at the UFC 266 pay-per-view event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the T-Mobile Arena. This was a fun fight and it all started in the first round. While Diaz didn’t have speed at first, once he got in a rhythm, he was landing in bunches. Lawler was also doing his thing and looked like Lawler. In the second round, Lawler tagged him with a good uppercut and Diaz started to back peddle. Diaz’s volume was a problem for Lawler.

Lawler was catching him with a left hook throughout the whole fight. Diaz’s defense was just throwing more shots and walking away. Even though Diaz was throwing combos the entire time, Lawler never backed down. The end came in the third round when Lawler dropped him, but didn’t pounce on him and Diaz wouldn’t get up so the referee waved it off. Diaz was holding his knee after the fight.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Robbie Lawler evens the score with Nick Diaz at #UFC266@Ruthless_RL wins by TKO when Nick Diaz couldn't get back to his feet. pic.twitter.com/UHmEqYkPUb — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 26, 2021

Diaz had not been seen in action since his bout with Anderson Silva in January 2015, which was later overturned to a no-contest after Silva tested positive for banned substances. Diaz also failed a drug test in relation to that fight for marijuana and was suspended 18 months by the Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC). Before that, he suffered losses to Carlos Condit at UFC 143 and Georges St-Pierre at UFC 158.

Lawler hadn’t been seen since last August when he got beat by Neil Magny via decision. Before that, he lost to Colby Covington by decision at the UFC Newark event from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, Ben Askren at the UFC 235 pay-per-view event.

UFC 266 Results: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega, Valentina Shevchenko vs. Lauren Murphy

