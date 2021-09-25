UFC 266 Results: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega

UFC 266 goes down tonight (Sat. September 25, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the T-Mobile Arena and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega in a featherweight title bout.

Volkanovski went on a seven-fight winning streak under the UFC banner to earn the title fight against Max Holloway at UFC 245 where he won the title. He followed it up with a decision win over Holloway at UFC 251. Before UFC 245, in his previous fights, he finished Chad Mendes in brutal fashion at the UFC 232 pay-per-view event from the Forum in Inglewood, California and then a decision win over former UFC champ Jose Aldo at the UFC 237 pay-per-view event from the Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Brazil.

Ortega earned a 6-fight winning streak to get a title shot against then-UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway at the UFC 245 pay-per-view event. Holloway retained the title when he beat Ortega by fourth round TKO. Ortega rebounded with a decision win over Chan Sung Jung in October 2020.

The co-headliner will see a flyweight title bout between Valentina Shevchenko and. Lauren Murphy. Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler in a middleweight bout, Curtis Blaydes vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik in a heavyweight showdown, and Jessica Andrade vs. Cynthia Calvillo in a women’s flyweight fight finishes out the main card.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN News at 8 p.m. ET and ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+, at 5 p.m. ET. It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check back later tonight for MMA News’ UFC 266 results below:

Quick UFC 266 Results

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Featherweight title bout: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega

Women’s flyweight title bout: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Lauren Murphy

Middleweight bout: Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler

Heavyweight bout: Curtis Blaydes vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Women’s flyweight bout: Jessica Andrade vs. Cynthia Calvillo

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPNews, ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Bantamweight bout: Marlon Moraes vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Lightweight bout: Nasrat Haqparast vs. Dan Hooker

Heavyweight bout: Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Chris Daukaus

Women’s flyweight bout: Roxanne Modafferi vs. Taila Santos

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)