UFC 266: Volkanovski vs. Ortega Official Weigh-In Show/Results

The official weigh-ins for UFC 266 have concluded, and every bout on the card will proceed without issue.

Every fighter successfully made weight for tomorrow night’s PPV, including the participants of all three five-round bouts on the card. In the first five-rounder, Nick Diaz returns in a middleweight bout against Robbie Lawler in a rematch of a fight that took place 17 years ago. This special attraction bout will be followed by the two title bouts.

First, Valentina Shevchenko will seek to continue her abusive reign over the flyweight division when she faces veteran Lauren Murphy. Finally, in the main event, Ultimate Fighter coaches turned rivals Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega will compete for the prize of the UFC featherweight championship.

UFC 266 takes place live tomorrow, Saturday, September 25, 2021, from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Yesterday, we posted our staff picks for the main card, which you can find right here.

You can also catch the full UFC 266 live weigh-in show below:

Finally, here is the full card, weigh-in results, and viewing information for UFC 266, courtesy of UFC.com.

MAIN CARD (10:00 PM ET, ESPN+ PPV)

Main Event – Featherweight Title Bout: Alexander Volkanovski (144.5) vs Brian Ortega (144)

Co-Main Event – Women’s Flyweight Title Bout: Valentina Shevchenko (124) vs Lauren Murphy (125)

Welterweight Bout: Nick Diaz (185.5) vs Robbie Lawler (184)

Heavyweight Bout: Curtis Blaydes (261) vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik (257)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Jessica Andrade (126) vs Cynthia Calvillo (126)

PRELIMS (8:00 PM ET, ESPNews/ESPN Deportes/ESPN+)

Bantamweight Bout: Marlon Moraes (135.5) vs Merab Dvalishvili (135.5)

Lightweight Bout: Dan Hooker (155.5) vs Nasrat Haqparast (154.5)

Heavyweight Bout: Shamil Abdurakhimov (258) vs Chris Daukaus (231)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Roxanne Modafferi (125.5) vs Taila Santos (126)

EARLY PRELIMS (ESPN+/Fight Pass)

Lightweight Bout: Uros Medic (156) vs Jalin Turner (156)

Middleweight Bout: Cody Brundage (185.5) vs Nick Maximov (185.5)

Welterweight Bout: Matthew Semelsberger (170.5) vs Martin Sano (170)

Featherweight Bout: Jonathan Pearce (145.5) vs Omar Morales (145.5)