UFC Rankings Report: Anthony Smith Returns To The LHW Top 5

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC Vegas 37! Check out all the changes below!

Men’s Pound for Pound: No Changes

Women’s Pound for Pound: Yan Xiaonan falls one spot to #14, and Lauren Murphy replaces her at #13.

Strawweight: No Changes

Women’s Flyweight: No Changes

Women’s Bantamweight: Following her unanimous decision victory over Pannie Kianzad at UFC Vegas 37, Pennington re-enters the bantamweight rankings at #10. With the loss, Kianzad drops two positions to #14. Also moving down this week are Macy Chiasson (#11), Lina Lansberg (#12), and Karol Rosa (#15).

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: With Joseph Benavidez now retired, the flyweight rankings has a new look. The only change in the top 5 is the arrival of Brandon Royval at #5. There was also a new entrant into the top 15 in Tagir Ulanbekov at #15. The top-2 contenders in the division remain former champion Deiveson Figueiredo (#1) and Askar Askarov (#2).

Bantamweight: Raulian Paiva returns to the rankings at #15, replacing Song Yadong in the process.

Featherweight: No Changes

Lightweight: After defeating Christos Giagos via first-round TKO at UFC Vegas 37, Arman Tsarukyan moves up one spot to #13, prompting Rafael Fiziev to drop one position to #14.

Welterweight: No Changes

Middleweight: No Changes

Light Heavyweight: Anthony Smith moves up two spots to #4 following his first-round victory over Ryan Spann in the UFC Vegas 37 main event. This caused Thiago Santos (#5) and Dominick Reyes (#6) to fall one position this week.

Heavyweight: No Changes

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.