UFC Rankings Report: Blonde Brunson Boosts His Case For A Title Shot

By Clyde Aidoo
Derek Brunson
The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC Vegas 36! Check out all the changes below!

Middleweight: Derek Brunson moves to #4 after defeating Darren Till in the UFC Vegas 36 main event. Till now drops one position to #8 after the defeat. Sean Strickland is now at #7 and Uriah Hall at #9.

Heavyweight: After extending his UFC record to 4-0 with his first-round KO over Sergey Spivak, Tom Aspinall moves up two spots to #11 in the UFC rankings. This caused Walt Harris (#12) and Blagoy Ivanov (#13) to drop one position. Spivak also dropped one spot to #15 after the loss.

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here

Do you think Derek Brunson should be higher than #4, lower, or is #4 the sweet spot?

