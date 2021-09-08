UFC Rankings Report: Blonde Brunson Boosts His Case For A Title Shot

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC Vegas 36! Check out all the changes below!

Men’s Pound for Pound: No Changes

Women’s Pound for Pound: No Changes

Strawweight: No Changes

Women’s Flyweight: No Changes

Women’s Bantamweight: No Changes

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: No Changes

Bantamweight: No Changes

Featherweight: No Changes

Lightweight: No Changes

Welterweight: No Changes

Middleweight: Derek Brunson moves to #4 after defeating Darren Till in the UFC Vegas 36 main event. Till now drops one position to #8 after the defeat. Sean Strickland is now at #7 and Uriah Hall at #9.

Light Heavyweight: No Changes

Heavyweight: After extending his UFC record to 4-0 with his first-round KO over Sergey Spivak, Tom Aspinall moves up two spots to #11 in the UFC rankings. This caused Walt Harris (#12) and Blagoy Ivanov (#13) to drop one position. Spivak also dropped one spot to #15 after the loss.

Do you think Derek Brunson should be higher than #4, lower, or is #4 the sweet spot?