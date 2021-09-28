UFC Rankings Report: Kamaru Usman Officially Reaches #1 P4P

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC 266! Check out all the changes below!

Men’s Pound for Pound: After a Jon Jones arrest and UFC President Dana White being vocal about Usman being the undisputed pound-for-pound best fighter both taking place last week, the panel has finally caved and ranked The Nigerian Nightmare at #1 ahead of Jon Jones (#2), who has not competed in over a year and a half. Also, Alexander Volkanovski moved ahead of Israel Adesanya in the rankings, with Volkanovski now at #3 and Adesanya at #4. This comes after Volkanovski’s epic victory over Brian Ortega at UFC 266, which extended the Australian’s winning streak to 20.

Women’s Pound for Pound: Jéssica Andrade (#5) moves ahead of Joanna Jędrzejczyk (#6) in the rankings after her first-round TKO of Cynthia Calvillo at UFC 266. Additionally, Yan Xiaonan (#13) and Julianna Peña (#14) swap places. Lauren Murphy also fell two spots to #15 following her decisive loss to Valentina Shevchenko (#2) at Saturday’s pay-per-view.

Strawweight: No Changes

Women’s Flyweight: Taila Santos (#9) moves up three spots after her victory over Roxanne Modafferi (#11), who dropped two spots after the loss. Additionally, Andrea Lee fell one position to #12.

Women’s Bantamweight: No Changes

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: No Changes

Bantamweight: No Changes

Featherweight: No Changes

Lightweight: Dan Hooker moves up to #6 after his win over Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 266 to become tied with Tony Ferguson. Rafael dos Anjos drops one spot to #8.

Welterweight: No Changes

Middleweight: No Changes

Light Heavyweight: No Changes

Heavyweight: Chris Daukaus moved up three spots to now be ranked #7 after his KO victory over Shamil Abdurakhimov (#8) at UFC 266, causing Marcin Tybura (#9) and Augusto Sakai (#10) to drop one position.

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.

What are your thoughts on these updates to the UFC rankings following UFC 266?