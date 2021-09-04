UFC Vegas 36 Bonuses: Two Fighters Nab Performance Checks

The UFC Vegas 36 bonuses have been released.

The event took place in Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility. Headlining the card was a clash between Derek Brunson and Darren Till.

This fight saw Brunson score a quick takedown in the first round where he landed strikes for a few minutes in half guard. Till got beat up until he got back to his feet with a minute to go. In the second round, Brunson got a takedown after being stuffed in the first attempt. In the third round, the fight ended when Brunson got a takedown then full mount before Till gave up his back. Brunson locked in the rear-naked choke from the back for the win.

The co-main event saw more action between Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich.

This fight saw it not go very long. Aspinall was busting him up before landing a sick knee strike to the ribs then landed an elbow strike to drop him. Aspinall swarmed on him on the ground with strikes to finish him off. Just like the commentators had stated, it’s time to get this man some tougher competition.

Peep the full list of performance bonus winners below:

Fight of the Night: Molly McCann vs. Ji Yeon Kim

Performance of the Night: Tom Aspinall and Paddy Pimblett

