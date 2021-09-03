UFC Vegas 36: Brunson vs. Till Weigh-In Results & Preview

The weigh-ins are complete for UFC Vegas 36, and every bout will move ahead as scheduled.

Tomorrow night, Derek Brunson (#5) and Darren Till (#7) will battle in a main event between two top-10 middleweights. Both men had no problems hitting their target number when hitting the scales earlier today. The same can be said for every other fighter on the card except for Jonathan Martinez, who missed the bantamweight limit by two pounds for his fight against Marcelo Rojo. That fight will go ahead as scheduled, with Martinez expected to be fined a percentage of his purse.

The main event between Derek Brunson and Darren Till came together after Till made it happen by making the pitch directly to Brunson himself. Till has expressed a temptation to drop back down to welterweight to make another run at that title, but not until he gets closure at 185. Till is currently 1-1 in the UFC’s middleweight division, with a split-decision victory over Kelvin Gastelum and a loss to Robert Whittaker in his most recent fight.

Meanwhile, Darren Till’s opponent, Derek Brunson, is riding a four-fight winning streak, with victories over Elias Theodorou, Ian Heinisch, Edmen Shahbazyan, and most recently over Kevin Holland. Brunson has made the argument that, altogether, his strength of schedule is top 3 in all of MMA. Brunson has faced names like Israel Adesanya, Yoel Romero, Robert Whittaker, Anderson Silva, and so many other elite fighters throughout his run, but now he is dealing with the here and now.

In 2021, Brunson expects to finish Darren Till and earn a title shot afterward. If he pulls that off, that would make five straight wins, and the victory would go a long way in showing that Derek Brunson 2.0 is prepared to shine when placed under the biggest spotlights.

The co-main event will feature Tom Aspinall (#13) putting his undefeated UFC record on the line against Serghei Spivac (#15). Aspinall is 3-0 in the UFC, with all three wins being finishes. In fact, every one of Aspinall’s 10 professional victories has been finishes.

As for Spivac, he is on a three-fight winning streak after defeating Carlos Felipe, Jared Vanderaa, and Aleksei Oleinik. He has also been a finishing machine throughout his career, with 11 of his 13 career victories being finishes. Below is the face-off between tomorrow’s co-main eventers.

Paddy Pimblett

Also on the card will be the highly anticipated UFC debut of Cage Warriors standout Paddy Pimblett, who has already deemed himself to be the UFC’s “new cash cow.” His opponent, Luigi Vendramini, is unconcerned about the hype and intends to teach Pimblett a harsh life lesson. Here is the face-off between Pimblett and Vendramini:

UFC Vegas 36 takes place tomorrow, September 4, 2021, from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. This early card has a main card that will begin at 4:00 PM ET, 1:00 PM PT, with the prelims starting at 1:30 PM ET, 10:30 AM PT. You can view the full weigh-in results and card lineup below, courtesy of UFC.com.

UFC Vegas 36 Weigh-In Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 4:00 PM ET)

Main Event – Middleweight Bout: Derek Brunson (186) vs Darren Till (185.5)

Co-Main Event – Heavyweight Bout: Tom Aspinall (247) vs Serghei Spivac (238.5)

Welterweight Bout: Alex Morono (170.5) vs David Zawada (170.5)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Modestas Bukauskas (205) vs Khalil Rountree (205.5)

Lightweight Bout: Paddy Pimblett (155.5) vs Luigi Vendramini (155.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 1:30 PM ET)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Molly McCann (125.5) vs Ji Yeon Kim (126)

Bantamweight Bout: Jack Shore (136) vs Liudvik Sholinian (135)

Catchweight (150-lbs) Bout: Julian Erosa (149.5) vs Charles Jourdain (149.5)

Middleweight Bout: Dalcha Lungiambula (185) vs Marc-Andre Barriault (184.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Jonathan Martinez (138)* vs Marcelo Rojo (135.5)

