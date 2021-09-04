UFC Vegas 36 Highlights: Derek Brunson Taps Darren Till

Derek Brunson vs. Darren Till was everything that the UFC had advertised – a fun fight.

The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday night (September 4, 2021) at the UFC Vegas 36 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility. Brunson got a takedown in the first round and mauled him. In the second round, Brunson went back to the takedown, but at first, Till managed to stop it in the clinch, but Brunson eventually got it.

Till started to kick more in the third round. Brunson got a takedown then full mount then Till gave up his back. Brunson locked in the rear-naked choke from the back for the win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Dropping nasty elbows 💪@DerekBrunson is off to a good start at #UFCVegas36 pic.twitter.com/gCyzRqn7UQ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 4, 2021

The grappling from Brunson is an issue through round 2️⃣. #UFCVegas36 pic.twitter.com/EEwXgtPnRv — UFC (@ufc) September 4, 2021

Brunson in on the takedown and GnP early! #UFCVegas36 pic.twitter.com/B60UTedlbd — UFC (@ufc) September 4, 2021

Brunson entered this fight on a four-bout winning streak. His previous bouts saw him beat Kevin Holland by decision in March 20, 2021, Edmen Shahbazyan by TKO in August 2020 and Ian Heinisch by decision at the UFC 241 pay-per-view event from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Before that, Brunson scored a unanimous decision over Elias Theodorou at UFC Ottawa (also known as UFC on ESPN+9) at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. He lost to Ronaldo Souza in January 2018 and Israel Adesanya at UFC 230 by TKO later that year.

Till entered this fight on a one-fight losing streak as he had dropped a decision loss to Robert Whittaker in July 2020. He scored a split decision win over Kelvin Gastelum at the UFC 244 pay-per-view event from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York after he had suffered a submission loss to then-UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley at the UFC 228 pay-per-view event and then a second-round KO loss to Jorge Masvidal in the headliner of UFC on ESPN+ 5 on March 16, 2019, at The O2 Arena in London, England.

UFC Vegas 36 Results: Derek Brunson vs. Darren Till, Tom Aspinall vs. Sergei Pavlovich

MMA News has you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits from UFC Vegas 36. Be sure to keep checking the homepage for the latest news.