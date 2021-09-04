UFC Vegas 36 Highlights: Tom Aspinall Smashes Sergei Pavlovich

Tom Aspinall vs. Sergei Pavlovich delivered in the co-main event spot.

The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday night (September 4, 2021) at the UFC Vegas 36 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

It didn’t last long either. Tom had landed a knee strike to the ribs then dropped him with an elbow strike. On the ground, he finished him off with strikes.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

https://twitter.com/UFC_CA/status/1434271532294017032

Aspinall entered this fight on a six-bout win streak with three of those coming to the UFC. Those victories were over Jake Collier, Alan Baudot, and Andrei Arlovski.

Pavlovich entered this fight on a two-bout win streak and a 14-1 pro-MMA record. His only loss came to Alistair Overeem in November 2018. He rebounded with wins over Marcelo Golm and Maurice Greene. He hadn’t fought since 2019.

