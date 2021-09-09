UFC Vegas 36 Medical Suspensions List: Till & Pimblett Face Long Layoffs

The UFC Vegas 36 medical suspensions list has been revealed, and one-half of the headliners, Darren Till, could sit for half a year.

In the UFC Vegas 36 main event, Darren Till suffered his second consecutive loss at the hands of Derek Brunson. It could be a while before we see Till in the Octagon again, as he will have to sit for six months if his required facial CT scan comes up positive and he does not receive medical clearance.

Also facing the same suspension is Tom Aspinall, who knocked out Sergey Spivak in the first round of the co-main event. Aspinall is required to have an x-ray on his right hand. If positive, that is when he would be forced to sit for six months without medical clearance.

The list doesn’t stop there. Breakout star Paddy Pimblett could also be out until March 2022 pending X-ray results and the potential medical clearance required for his right thumb. Khalil Rountree, Alex Morono, Molly McCann, David Zawada, and Modestas Bukauskas could each potentially be out for the same length of time according to this grim suspensions list.

You can view the full medical suspensions list below courtesy of mixedmartialarts.com.

UFC Vegas 36 Medical Suspensions LIst

Derek Brunson def. Darren Till

Brunson suspended until 09/26/21. No contact until 09/19/21

Till must have facial CT scan. If positive, must have ENT clearance or no contest until 03/04/22. Minimum suspension no contest until 10/05/21, no contact until 09/26/21

Tom Aspinall def. Sergey Spivak

Aspinall must have right hand x-ray. If positive, must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 03/04/22

Spivac suspended until 11/04/21. No contact until 10/20/21 – Left eyebrow laceration

Alex Morono def. David Zawada

Morono must have left knee MRI. If positive, must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 03/04/22. Minimum suspension no contest until 10/05/21, no contact until 09/26/21

Zawada must have nasal fracture cleared by primary doctor or no contest until 03/04/22. Minimum suspension no contest until 10/20/21, no contact until 10/05/21

Khalil Rountree def. Modestas Bukauskas

Rountree must have left hand x-ray. If positive, must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 03/04/22. Minimum suspension no contest until 10/05/21, no contact until 09/26/21

Bakauskas must have nasal fracture cleared by ENT or primary doctor, and MRI of left knee. If positive, must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 03/04/22. Minimum suspension no contest until 10/20/21, no contact until 10/05/21

Paddy Pimblett def. Luigi Vendramini

Pimblett must have right thumb x-ray. If positive, must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 03/04/22

Vendramini suspended until 10/20/21 No contact until 10/05/21

Molly McCann def. Ji-Yeon Kim

McCann must have both hands x-rayed. If positive, must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 03/04/22. Minimum suspension no contest until 10/05/21, no contact until 09/26/21

Kim suspended until 10/05/21 No contact until 09/26/21

Jack Shore def. Liudvik Sholinyan

Shore must have left shoulder x-ray & MRI. If positive, must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 03/04/22. Minimum suspension no contest until 10/05/21, no contact until 09/26/21

Sholinyan suspended until 09/26/21 No contact until 09/19/21

Julian Erosa def. Charles Jourdain

Erosa suspended until 10/05/21. No contact until 09/26/21 – Upper left brow laceration

Jourdain suspended until 10/05/21. No contact until 09/26/21

Marc-Andre Barriault def. Dalcha Lungiambula

Barriault suspended until 10/05/21. No contact until 09/26/21

Lungiambula suspended until 10/05/21. No contact until 09/26/21