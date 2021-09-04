UFC Vegas 36 Results: Derek Brunson Taps Darren Till

UFC Vegas 36 went down today (Sat. September 4, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

Derek Brunson vs. Darren Till in a middleweight bout headlined the show.

In the co-main event, Tom Aspinall vs. Sergei Spivak in a heavyweight bout took place. Rounding out the main card was Alex Morono vs. David Zawada in a bout, Modestas Bukauskas vs. Khalil Rountree in a light heavyweight bout, and Paddy Pimblett vs. Luigi Vendramini in a lightweight bout.

It was certain to have a great day of fights. Check out MMA News’ UFC Vegas 36 results below:

Derek Brunson vs. Darren Till

Brunson managed to score a quick takedown and stayed in half guard on top while landing some shots. Brunson was able to get up and land some big elbows. Till was able to get back to his feet with a minute to go. In the second round, Brunson went for a takedown, but Till clinched with him. Brunson eventually got the takedown and continued to land down strikes. In the third round, Brunson went back to the clinch and Till answered with a nice knee strike. Till tagged him with a combo, but was taken down. Brunson got full mount then Till gave up his back. Brunson locked in the rear-naked choke from the back for the win.

Tom Aspinall vs. Sergei Spivak

This one ended in the first round when Tom rocked him with an elbow that dropped him. He finished him on the ground with strikes.

Alex Morono vs. David Zawada

A solid opening round with both guys striking it out. Morono seemed to get the better of him. Zawada was picking his shots and when he did throw, he landed. In the second round, Morono was landing more power shots while Zawada was throwing more volume. In the third round, Zawada was looking to take the fight to the ground. However, Alex did a nice job of preventing this. They exchanged to the bell. Morono got the decision win.

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Khalil Rountree

Khalil came out aggressive and tagged him a few times in the first minute. Bukauskas got things under control and started to let his hands go while Khalil wasn’t throwing missiles as much. Khalil kept throwing leg kicks and eventually, in the second round, one kick dropped Modestas with a side kick and that was a stoppage.

Paddy Pimblett vs. Luigi Vendramini

Luigi came out strong with a lot of leg kicks. Paddy caught him with a left hook. Luigi cracked him with a left hook then got taken down only to get back to his feet. They had a good exchange up against the fence. Paddy rocked him with a shot then Luigi backed up and Paddy kept swinging up Luigi dropped.

Quick UFC Vegas 36 Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Middleweight bout: Derek Brunson def. Darren Till by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:13 of Round 3

Heavyweight bout: Tom Aspinall def. Serghei Spivac by TKO (strikes) at 2:30 of Round 1

Alex Morono def. David Zawada by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)Light heavyweight bout: Khalil Rountree def. Modestas Bukauskas by TKO (leg kick) at 2:30 of Round 2

Lightweight bout: Paddy Pimblett def. Luigi Vendramini by TKO (punches) at 4:25 of Round 1

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 1:30 p.m. ET)