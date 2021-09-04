UFC Vegas 36 Results: Derek Brunson vs. Darren Till

UFC Vegas 36 goes down today (Sat. September 4, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

Derek Brunson vs. Darren Till in a middleweight bout will headline the show.

Brunson entered this fight on a four-bout winning streak. His previous bouts saw him beat Kevin Holland by decision in March 20, 2021, Edmen Shahbazyan by TKO in August 2020 and Ian Heinisch by decision at the UFC 241 pay-per-view event from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Before that, Brunson scored a unanimous decision over Elias Theodorou at UFC Ottawa (also known as UFC on ESPN+9) at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. He lost to Ronaldo Souza in January 2018 and Israel Adesanya at UFC 230 by TKO later that year.

Till entered this fight on a one-fight losing streak as he had dropped a decision loss to Robert Whittaker in July 2020. He scored a split decision win over Kelvin Gastelum at the UFC 244 pay-per-view event from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York after he had suffered a submission loss to then-UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley at the UFC 228 pay-per-view event and then a second-round KO loss to Jorge Masvidal in the headliner of UFC on ESPN+ 5 on March 16, 2019, at The O2 Arena in London, England.

In the co-main event, Tom Aspinall vs. Sergei Pavlovich in a heavyweight bout will take place. Rounding out the main card is Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell in a flyweight fight, bout, Modestas Bukauskas vs. Khalil Rountree in a light heavyweight bout, and Paddy Pimblett vs. Luigi Vendramini in a lightweight bout.

It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check back later tonight for MMA News’ UFC Vegas 36 results below:

