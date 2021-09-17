UFC Vegas 37 & Bellator 266 Weigh-In Results & Final Cards

We are all set for our MMA double-header tomorrow night, with UFC Vegas 37 & Bellator 266 both set to take place on Saturday, September 18. We’ve got the full scoop for you below.

UFC Vegas 37: Smith vs. Spann Weigh-In Results

Tomorrow night, UFC Vegas 37 takes place from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the man event, Anthony Smith (#6) will face Ryan Spann (#11). Both fighters successfully made weight, as did the co-main eventers Devin Clark and Ion Cutelaba.

Also competing on the card will be the #14-ranked lightweight Arman Tsarukyan. Tsarukyan said that he would be willing to give unranked fighters an opportunity, and he will do just that when he faces Christos Giagos. Will Tsarukyan continue to build on his hype and potentially put himself in line for the grudge match against Dan Hooker he’s been actively pursuing?

Only one fighter missed weight, that being lightweight Rong Zhu, who came in two pounds over the lightweight limit ahead of his preliminary card bout against Brandon Jenkins.

The main card begins at 7:00 PM ET, with the preliminary card starting at 4 PM. The entire card will be available on ESPN+. You can find the official weigh-in results below, courtesy of UFC.com:

MAIN CARD (10:00 PM ET, ESPN+)

Main Event – Light Heavyweight Bout: Anthony Smith (205.5) vs Ryan Spann (206)

Co-Main Event – Light Heavyweight Bout: Ion Cutelaba (205) vs Devin Clark (206)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Ariane Lipski (126) vs Mandy Bohm (125.5)

Lightweight Bout: Arman Tsarukyan (155.5) vs Christos Giagos (155.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Nate Maness (135) vs Tony Gravely (135.5)

Middleweight Bout: Joaquin Buckley (184.5) vs Antonio Arroyo (186)

PRELIMS (10:00 PM ET, ESPN+)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Mike Rodriguez (202) vs Tafon Nchukwi (204.5)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Pannie Kianzad (136) vs Raquel Pennington (135.5)

Lightweight Bout: Rongzhu (158*) vs Brandon Jenkins (155.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Montel Jackson (136) vs JP Buys (136)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Erin Blanchfield (125) vs Sarah Alpar (126)

Welterweight Bout: Impa Kasanganay (170.5) vs Carlston Harris (170)

Bantamweight Bout: Gustavo Lopez (135) vs Alatengheili (136)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Emily Whitmire (125) vs Hannah Goldy (125)

Bellator 266 Weigh-In Results

San Jose’s SAP Center will play host to Saturday night’s Bellator 266 event. The headline feature for the card will be Yoel Romero making his Bellator debut against “Mr. Wonderful” Phil Davis.

Yoel Romero has said that he plans on fighting into his 50s, so this debut could be a fresh start as opposed to a career’s winding down. How will he fare against the #3-ranked light heavyweight? We will find out tomorrow night! In the co-main event, the #4-ranked welterweight Neiman Gracie will be in action when he takes on Mark Lemminger.

All four of the above fighters successfully made weight. There was one fight cancellation, however. With Eddie Abasolo unable to make it to the scales, his main card bout against Art Hernandez has been canceled.

The main card for Bellator 266 will begin at 10 PM ET on Showtime, with the preliminary card starting at 7 PM on YouTube.

You can view the weigh-in results and final card for Bellator 266 below.

MAIN CARD (10:00 PM ET, SHOWTIME)

Phil Davis (206) vs. Yoel Romero (205.4)

Neiman Gracie (170.6) vs. Mark Lemminger (169.9)

DeAnna Bennett (129.2)* vs. Alejandra Lara (125.2)

Georgi Karakhanyan (155.6) vs. Saul Rogers (155.7)

Christian Edwards (204.3) vs. Ben Parrish (205.6)

PRELIMINARY CARD (7:00 PM ET, YouTube)

Grant Neal (204.1) vs. Alex Polizzi (204.9)

Anthony Adams (185.3) vs. Khalid Murtazaliev (185.3)

Albert Gonzales (175) vs. Abraham Vaesau (175)

Socrates Hernandez (135.9) vs. Bobby Seronio III (135.4)

Rhalan Gracie (171) vs. Shane Keefe (169.1)

Jon Adams (125.4) vs. Edwin De Los Santos (125.3)

Jesse Delgado (129.5) vs. Joshua Dillon (130)

You can expect full results and highlights from both UFC Vegas 37 and Bellator 266 right here tomorrow night on MMANews.com!

Which card are you more excited about? UFC Vegas 37 or Bellator 266?