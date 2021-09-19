UFC Vegas 37 Bonuses: Anthony Smith Nabs Performance Check

The UFC Vegas 37 bonuses have been released.

The event took place in Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility. Headlining the card was a clash between Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann. This fight saw Smith have a fantastic performance. Smith dropped him once and smashed him on the ground, but couldn’t get the finish. Later on, Smith dropped him a second time, got his back, flattened him out, and locked in the rear-naked choke for the win.

The co-main event saw more action between Devin Clark and Ion Cutelaba

The first round was wild as Ion dropped him with a massive straight right hand. Throughout the rest of the round, Ion would smash him on the ground only for Clark to survive and get back to his feet only for Ion to take him back down and this repeated at least three times. The second round was all Ion as he got a big takedown and rained down some damage from top position. Ion controlled the third round enroute to a decision win.

With there being four fighter performance bonuses, there was no “Fight of the Night” honors. Peep the full list of performance bonus winners below.

Anthony Smith

Arman Tsarukyan

Nate Maness

Joaquin Buckley

Were the right choices made for the UFC Vegas 37 bonuses?

