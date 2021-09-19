UFC Vegas 37 Highlights: Anthony Smith Submits Ryan Spann

Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann delivered in the main event of this show.

The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday night (September 18, 2021) at the UFC Vegas 37 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

Smith was all in control of this fight. Smith hurt him several times with strikes before Smith hurt him again then flattened him out on the ground and got the rear-naked choke for the win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

After literally being carried across the Octagon Smith DROPS Spann 😱 #UFCVegas37 pic.twitter.com/5gWBCHfhFK — UFC (@ufc) September 19, 2021

Smith came into this fight on a two-fight winning streak with a submission win over Devin Clark in November 2020 then a TKO win over Jimmy Crute at UFC 261. Before that, he got beat by decision by Aleksandar Rakicat the UFC On ESPN+ 33 event and TKO’d by Glover Teixeira at the UFC Jacksonville event after beating Alexander Gustafsson in front of his hometown crowd at the UFC Stockholm event and losing to Jon Jones for the light heavyweight title at UFC 235 by decision.

Spann came into this fight with a 19-6 pro-MMA record and was on an 8-fight winning streak until he went up against Johnny Walker, who KO’d Spann in September 2020. Spann rebounded with a win over Misha Cirkunov in March 2021 by TKO.

UFC Vegas 37 Results: Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann, Devin Clark vs. Ion CutelabaMMA News has you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits from UFC Vegas 37. Be sure to keep checking the homepage for the latest news.