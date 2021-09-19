UFC Vegas 37 Highlights: Ion Cutelaba Dominates Devin Clark

Devin Clark vs. Ion Cutelaba was booked in the co-main event position.

The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday night (September 18, 2021) at the UFC Vegas 37 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

It was a wild first round as Ion clinched with him briefly before later dropping a missile of a right hand that sent Clark down. Ion smashed him on the ground, but Clark didn’t give up and kept getting up only to be taken back down.

Ion dominated the second round with a big takedown and rained down some damage from top position. Ion controlled the third round en route to a decision win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Clark was coming off a submission loss to Anthony Smith in November 2020. Before that, Clark went 3-1 in his last four fights and had gone on a two-fight winning streak thanks to back-to-back wins via decision over Dequan Townsend and Alonzo Menifield.

Cutelaba had been in a rough stretch in his career heading into this fight. In his last 5 bouts, he had gone 1-3-1. He got a win over Khalil Rountree Jr. by TKO in September 2019, then back-to-back losses to Magomed Ankalaev by KO and Magomed Ankalaev before going to a draw with Dustin Jacoby in May 2021.

