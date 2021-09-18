UFC Vegas 37 Results: Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann

UFC Vegas 37 goes down tonight (Sat. September 18, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann in a light heavyweight bout.

Smith came into this fight on a two-fight winning streak with a submission win over Devin Clark in November 2020 then a TKO win over Jimmy Crute at UFC 261. Before that, he got beat by decision by Aleksandar Rakicat the UFC On ESPN+ 33 event and TKO’d by Glover Teixeira at the UFC Jacksonville event after beating Alexander Gustafsson in front of his hometown crowd at the UFC Stockholm event and losing to Jon Jones for the light heavyweight title at UFC 235 by decision.

Spann came into this fight with a 19-6 pro-MMA record and was on an 8-fight winning streak until he went up against Johnny Walker, who KO’d Spann in September 2020. Spann rebounded with a win over Misha Cirkunov in March 2021 by TKO.

The co-headliner will see a light heavyweight bout between Devin Clark and Ion Cutelaba. Mandy Bohm vs. Ariane Lipski, Christos Giagos vs. Arman Tsarukyan, Tony Gravely vs. Nate Maness, Antonio Arroyo vs. Joaquin Buckley and finishes out the main card.

It's certain to have a great night of fights.

Quick UFC Vegas 37 Results

Main Card (ESPN+/ 7 p.m. ET):

Light heavyweight bout: Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann

Light heavyweight bout: Devin Clark vs. Ion Cutelaba

Women’s flyweight bout: Mandy Bohm vs. Ariane Lipski

Lightweight bout: Christos Giagos vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Bantamweight bout: Tony Gravely vs. Nate Maness

Middleweight bout: Antonio Arroyo vs. Joaquin Buckley

Prelims Card (ESPN+/ 4 p.m. ET):