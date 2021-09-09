Unfazed By Leaked Nudes, Andrade Is Making A Fortune On OnlyFans

Despite having nude photos from her OnlyFans account leaked, Jéssica Andrade is all smiles after laughing her way to the bank.

In June, it was revealed that former UFC strawweight champion Jéssica Andrade would be starting an OnlyFans account. Known for her all-business Octagon demeanor, complete with intimidating scowl and warrior headdress, the Brazilian slugger was surely among the least likely fighters on the UFC roster to open up such an account. And when nude photos she posted on the account were leaked on the internet, some might think that this would cause Andrade to regret her decision.

That couldn’t be further from the truth.

“I wasn’t upset because I already imagined it could happen,” Andrade told MMA Fighting. “I’ve seen that happen to other fighters as well. … I wasn’t upset because I did all this knowing that it would leak eventually.

“I’m 30 and my body won’t look pretty for the rest of my life, so we have to enjoy it while it’s nice. No one will want to see it later. [Laughs.] Better use it now than when it’s gone. But I wasn’t upset. I thought it was funny because people did a lot of memes.”

Andrade revealed that the photos were actually intended for one person, and she will now use this as a learning experience and be more selective of whom she shares photos with in the future.

“If I had done [those photos] against my will, it would’ve been different,” Andrade said. “But I did that knowing it would probably happen. Not everyone is honest with you all the time. The photos were a package to one person but you don’t know this person’s heart and nature, and unfortunately, that happened. But it was a learning experience. So we do photos now, but only to the right people and the right way.”

Despite having her photos leaked, “Bate Estaca” has no regrets about her decision to open the OnlyFans account. That’s because, as her bank account reflects, the experience has still turned out to be a major net positive.

“I paid off my car and six or seven months of rent [in Las Vegas] in advance,” she said. “I haven’t even used the money of my last fight’s purse. I was able to pay my bills in Brazil, help my family and help Fernanda’s family with OnlyFans’ money.

“It’s nice when you check your account and see the money is still there. You’re like, ‘My God, I’m buying a lot of stuff on Amazon, my house is like a market right now, and the account remains the same. … Even though the photos have leaked, it was only four or five photos.”

Andrade also cleared up the common misconception that OnlyFans is limited to pornographic material. She states that it also provides content creators the opportunity to share their daily life and interact with fans in a more intimate space.

Jéssica Andrade is currently taking a break from adding new content as she is preparing for her upcoming fight against Cynthia Calvillo on September 25 at UFC 266.