Valentina Shevchenko Says She Is Ready For Amanda Nunes Trilogy

Valentina Shevchenko believes the timing is right for a third clash with Amanda Nunes.

There is history between Shevchenko and Nunes. The two have faced off twice. Nunes won both bouts but “Bullet” insists she was robbed in their rematch. Fast forward to 2021 and Nunes is the UFC Women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion, while Shevchenko holds the flyweight gold.

In a chat with Morning Kombat, Shevchenko expressed her belief that a trilogy fight with Nunes should be in place sooner than later (via Middle Easy).

“What time is it now? It’s time to fight Nunes, no? I’m ready for this fight. Whenever it happens, I’m here. I’m here, right here.

“For me, (being the GOAT) is not the most important thing. People, they are doing whatever, and other people are calling them the best or GOAT or whatever. Even they are like ‘Oh, put me the best pound-for-pound,’ … but I think it’s not right to ask for yourself. You just do what you have to do, win as much as you have to win, and then if they will decide to put you as the best of the best, they will do. But it’s not your problem, you don’t have to scream all around, from all corners, ‘Yeah, I’m the best.’”

Shevchenko and Nunes both have title defenses coming up. “Bullet” will put her 125-pound gold on the line against Lauren Murphy at UFC 266 on Sept. 25. Nunes will defend her bantamweight title against Julianna Pena at UFC 269 on Dec. 11.