(VIDEO) Bellator’s Dillon Danis Taken Into Police Custody

Submission ace and Bellator upstart Dillon Danis is facing trouble with the law.

On Monday, a video of Danis was shared through social media that shows the 2-0 Bellator fighter being taken away in handcuffs. The fighter appeared to have a brace on his right knee and struggled with the police and security until they swept him into their control. The establishment where Danis was arrested is believed to be located in New Jersey in Seaside Heights.

This is not the first time that Danis has been in trouble. Back in July of 2019, we ran a story of Danis allegedly being part of a destructive New York City, N.Y. nightclub brawl, with a video included.

An unconfirmed mugshot of Danis spread on social media after it was labeled with a Seaside Heights Police Department stamp. In the eyewitness video, Danis is seen being taken away by police officers in an apparent struggle. The video ends with his arms held behind his back and being walked to a marked police vehicle in handcuffs.

As of this writing, Danis has yet to make a statement following the suspected arrest. The 2-0 MMA fighter last stepped into the cage at Bellator 222 against Max Humphrey. The grappling ace put his specialty to use and scored an armbar finish in the first round. Danis was expected to compete at Bellator 238 in January of 2020 but was forced to withdraw with a knee injury. The 28-year-old insists that he sustained the injury while helping McGregor prepare for Donald Cerrone back in Jan.

In his most recent interactions on social media, Danis appeared to be fine just five earlier. Two days before that, Danis was seen standing next to his friend and training partner, former UFC double champion Conor McGregor in an Instagram post.

As details continue to emerge on the mysterious arrest of Dillon Danis, MMA News will keep you on the pulse if anything should come to light.

What do you think Dillon Danis got arrested for?