VIDEO: Canelo Bloodies Caleb Plant After Wild Exchange At Presser

Things got more physical than anyone anticipated during the first faceoff between Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant.

Canelo and Plant are scheduled to collide on Nov. 6. The bout will determine the undisputed super-middleweight champion. Canelo holds the WBC, WBA, WBO, and The Ring Super-Middleweight Titles. Plant is the IBF Champion.

During their first public staredown, Canelo shoved Plant. Plant responded by throwing a punch. Canelo ducked and nailed the IBF Champion, causing a cut under his eye.

See the madness for yourself.

Heated face off here before the #CaneloPlant press conference 🤯😳



Streaming live: https://t.co/mIPZRjJbFo pic.twitter.com/7WXH6hAQu6 — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) September 21, 2021

‼️ WOW, Canelo Alvarez shoves Caleb Plant, who swings for him as they brawl at their first press conference…



[📽️ @ShowtimeBoxing] pic.twitter.com/e4PzXPRpmv — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) September 21, 2021

Caleb Plant has suffered a serious cut as a result of his brawl with Canelo Alvarez at the start of their press conference… pic.twitter.com/e7oopSAH8u — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) September 21, 2021

There is already some concern over the status of the fight due to this incident. Many believe that Plant’s cut is the type that usually postpones fights. Of course, under normal circumstances, cuts such as that one occur during training.

It’s all speculation at this point, however. There is no word on what consequences Canelo could be facing for landing the punch or even Plant for throwing the first shot after being shoved.

MMA News will keep you posted on the fallout of this incident. We’ll be sure to bring you word on any potential fines or other consequences as well as whether or not the fight between Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant will have to be postponed.