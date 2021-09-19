[ARCHIVES] Condit Explains The Difference Between Diaz & Lawler

Two days after Carlos Condit’s retirement, let’s revisit what “The Natural Born Killer” had to say about two of his fellow legends as we enter UFC 266 fight week, where Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler will run it back.

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED DECEMBER 30, 2015, 4:25 PM]

In an interview on Wednesday to promote his fight against Robbie Lawler at UFC 195, #1 welterweight contender Carlos Condit explained the difference between Lawler and his former opponent Nick Diaz. Here’s what Condit had to say:

“They are different fighters. Nick Diaz is more of a straight-forward volume puncher,” Condit said. “Lawler is more of a traditional kickboxing style. There are some differences but the outcome will be the same, I’m going to win and take the belt from [Lawler].”

Condit defeated Nick Diaz by decision back at UFC 143 in February of 2012.

Condit faces Lawler at UFC 195 in the company's first event of the year. UFC 195: Lawler vs. Condit goes down on Saturday, January 2 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.