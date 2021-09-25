[ARCHIVES] Diaz Bros/Khabib Brawl Continues In Hotel Bar (VIDEO)

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED: August 2, 2015: 4:10 PM]

Just when you thought you saw it all, you find out you haven’t seen anything yet.

Earlier today, we posted the following clip of a wild brawl that took place between Nick and Nate Diaz and fellow UFC contender Khabib Nurmagomedov.

That was just the beginning.

The brawl between the three, as well as their respective camps, broke out a second time after the WSOF 22 event on Saturday night.

Above and below are two videos that shows footage of the second brawl on Saturday night, which took place at a hotel bar.